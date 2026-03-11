West Asia war digest, March 11: Stories tracking the economic fallout

With no end in sight to the ongoing West Asia war, India moved into a crisis-management mode to ensure fuel security. The move came amid the conflict’s widening impact on India — from fuel security and fertiliser supplies to restaurants, factories, ports, markets and corporate balance sheets.

Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps economic implications of the crisis.

Take a look at our coverage:

1. The Centre has moved into crisis-management mode to protect households and farmers. The Centre has moved into crisis-management mode to protect households and farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ministries to work in coordination , while the government prioritised gas for PNG, CNG, LPG and fertilisers to limit disruption, reports Archis Mohan, Sudheer Pal Singh, and Sanjeeb Mukherjee.

8. — tariff uncertainty and the West Asia conflict. Exporters say improving visibility on US tariffs is being offset by fresh disruption to cargo and travel, Ishita Ayan Dutt. Kolkata’s leather hub is being hit by a double shock — tariff uncertainty and the West Asia conflict. Exporters say improving visibility on US tariffs is being offset by fresh disruption to cargo and travel, Ishita Ayan Dutt. 9. Markets bounced back as crude cooled, showing oil remains the key trigger for sentiment. Equities recovered sharply, with the Nifty rising 1 per cent and India VIX dropping over 19 per cent as Brent eased from Monday’s spike, reports Sundar Sethuraman. 10. The rupee and bonds recovered as falling crude eased immediate pressure on India’s macro outlook. The rupee strengthened and bond yields softened as oil retreated and risk sentiment improved, reports Anjali Kumari.