West Asia war digest, March 11: Stories tracking the economic fallout

With no end in sight to the ongoing West Asia war, India moved into a crisis-management mode to ensure fuel security. The move came amid the conflict’s widening impact on India — from fuel security and fertiliser supplies to restaurants, factories, ports, markets and corporate balance sheets.
Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps economic implications of the crisis.
2. India is scrambling to secure LPG and LNG from routes that avoid Hormuz. Officials said additional supplies are on the way, while refiners have also raised domestic LPG production, reports Shubhangi Mathur.
4. The LPG shortage has moved from policy concern to visible stress in restaurant kitchens. From biryani to dosa, eateries across Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha are cutting menus, timings and output, report Akshara Srivastava, Anushka Bhardwaj, Shine Jacob, Gulveen Aulakh, Avik Das, and Ishita Ayan Dutt.
9. Markets bounced back as crude cooled, showing oil remains the key trigger for sentiment. Equities recovered sharply, with the Nifty rising 1 per cent and India VIX dropping over 19 per cent as Brent eased from Monday’s spike, reports Sundar Sethuraman.
10. The rupee and bonds recovered as falling crude eased immediate pressure on India’s macro outlook. The rupee strengthened and bond yields softened as oil retreated and risk sentiment improved, reports Anjali Kumari.
11. LIC’s portfolio has taken a ₹70,000 crore hit, underlining how deeply the conflict has hurt financial assets. Banking stocks and L&T accounted for a large share of the insurer’s mark-to-market losses, report Rex Cano and Puneet Wadhwa.