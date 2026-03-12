West Asia war digest, March 12: Stories tracking the economic fallout

As the West Asia conflict deepens, its ripple effects are becoming visible across India’s economy, energy security, diplomacy and daily life. The crisis is now touching everything from fuel supplies and markets to weddings, gig workers and maritime safety.

Business Standard's coverage today tracks these emerging risks and maps economic implications of the crisis.

Take a look at our coverage:

1. India is scrambling to secure fuel supplies as shipments through the Strait of Hormuz remain disrupted. Officials said crude oil and LNG cargoes routed outside Hormuz are expected to arrive soon while refiners ramp up LPG output to stabilise supply, reports Shubhangi Mathur and Saket Kumar.

2. Industrial operations are beginning to feel the gas crunch. Steel mills, packaged food manufacturers and telecom tower makers warn that LPG and gas shortages could soon affect production if supply constraints persist, report Ishita Ayan Dutt, Anjali Singh, Shivani Shinde, Sharleen D’Souza and Gulveen Aulakh. 3. Reliance Industries has been linked to a major refinery investment in the US. President Donald Trump announced a proposed refinery in Texas backed by partners including Reliance, potentially the first new refinery built in the US in 50 years, reports Shubhangi Mathur. 4. Indian equities are sliding as the war pushes oil prices higher. The Sensex has entered correction territory after falling more than 10 per cent from recent highs, reflecting investor anxiety over prolonged energy disruption, reports Sundar Sethuraman.

5. Households are rushing to buy electric cooking appliances amid gas supply fears. Retailers say demand for induction cooktops, electric cookers and kettles has surged multiple times in recent days, report Udisha Srivastava and Sharleen D’Souza. 6. Gig workers warn fuel shortages could hit ride-hailing services. Drivers operating LPG and CNG vehicles say long queues and rising prices may reduce trips and income, potentially affecting platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, reports Udisha Srivastava and Peerzada Abrar. 7. India’s wedding industry is trimming celebrations as cooking gas supplies tighten. Caterers and planners say menus are being cut and events scaled back as LPG prices spike and availability becomes uncertain, report Anushka Bhardwaj and Shine Jacob.

8. Economists warn the war could strain government finances next year. Higher fertiliser prices, rising subsidies and slower tax growth could widen fiscal pressures if the conflict drags on, report Ruchika Chitravanshi, Sanjeeb Mukherjee, and Himanshi Bhardwaj. 10. Gas distributors have begun rationing supplies to industry. Indraprastha Gas has asked commercial and industrial customers to limit usage to 80 per cent of average consumption to prioritise households and transport fuels, reports Sudheer Pal Singh. 11. India is stepping up diplomatic engagement to manage the crisis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken with counterparts in Russia, the EU and West Asia as New Delhi seeks to stabilise energy flows and protect Indians in the region, reports Archis Mohan.