West Asia war updates: India says no fuel shortage; Trump warns on Hormuz

The war between the US, Israel and Iran entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with no sign of easing. American and Israeli forces carried out what officials described as their most intense strikes yet on Iranian targets, while the conflict continued to spread across the region.

India has begun feeling the impact of the West Asia conflict through disruptions in LPG supplies across major cities, even as global attention remains focused on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Here are the top developments in the ongoing West Asia war as of 9 am on Wednesday:

India updates

• However, the Coimbatore District Hoteliers' Association (CDHA) said the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders affecting hotels and restaurants across the country may continue for another month. • Reliance Industries said it will maximise LPG production at its refining and petrochemicals complex in Jamnagar. The company will also divert natural gas produced from the KG-D6 Basin to support supply to priority sectors. India has secured additional supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) that do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a government official said on Tuesday. Iran’s latest moves • Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss regional developments and the security implications arising from what Tehran described as military aggression by the US and Israel.

• Iran's security chief Ali Larijani warned US President Donald Trump to "be careful not to be eliminated". • Iranian authorities say more than 1,255 people have been killed, most of them civilians, in US–Israeli strikes. Thousands more have been injured. One of the deadliest incidents reportedly involved a strike on a school in Minab, where around 175 people, mostly children aged 7-12, were killed. US's latest moves • Trump on Tuesday (local time) announced the opening of a new oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas , the first such project in the US in 50 years. He described it as part of a $300 billion deal and thanked Reliance Industries for the investment.

• Trump also issued a sharply worded warning to Iran, urging the country not to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz and cautioning that military action could follow if the mines are not removed. • The US military said it destroyed 16 Iranian vessels used for laying mines on Tuesday. The action came as Iran threatened to block oil exports from the region and warned it could stop tankers from using the waterway. Israel's latest moves • The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (local time) carried out coordinated strikes in Tehran and Tabriz. • According to the IDF, the targets included a special units command centre in Tabriz, an "Imam Hassan" security unit military compound in Tehran and a large Basij forces compound in Tabriz.

• The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (local time) carried out coordinated strikes in Tehran and Tabriz. • According to the IDF, the targets included a special units command centre in Tabriz, an "Imam Hassan" security unit military compound in Tehran and a large Basij forces compound in Tabriz. • Israel has also accused Iran of using cluster munitions during the conflict. The warheads reportedly burst at high altitudes, releasing dozens of smaller bomblets over a wide area. These smaller bombs, which can resemble orange fireballs at night, are difficult to intercept and have caused significant casualties. Gulf nations news • Early Wednesday, the Saudi Defence Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed five drones over the Rub' al Khali that were heading toward the Shaybah oilfield. The oilfield can produce up to one million barrels of crude per day, Al Jazeera reported.

• Sirens warning of incoming missiles were also reported in Dubai. In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian strike hit a residential building in the capital, killing a 29-year-old woman and injuring eight others. • Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region, while the National Guard in Kuwait said it shot down six drones. Oil prices • Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $87.91 per barrel. • US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.08 per cent to $83.52 per barrel. • Gulf oil producers have started cutting output as shipping disruptions worsen.