West Asia war: India cuts fuel duty; Trump delays Iran strikes for 10 days

As the West Asia conflict entered its 28th day on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he would delay attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure by 10 days , until April 6. He added that talks with Iran on a possible peace deal are going “very well”.

In India, the government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre each. The duty now stands at ₹3 per litre on petrol and has been removed entirely on diesel.

Here are the key updates as of 10 am on Friday:

India updates: Fuel duty cut, shipping access and domestic measures

• The government is planning to move beyond E20 fuel and push flex-fuel vehicles, as petroleum supplies face disruption due to the ongoing conflict. • Iran has allowed India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan to use the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping. • At least two people, including an Indian national, were killed and three others injured in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street. • The Delhi government has raised commercial LPG cylinder allocation from 20 per cent to 50 per cent of average daily consumption, increasing supply from 1,800 to 4,500 cylinders (19 kg equivalent) per day.

• Air India and Air India Express have updated their international schedule for Friday, confirming 22 services connecting India with key West Asia destinations. US developments: Trump delays Iran strikes, signals negotiations • Donald Trump said Iran had asked for a seven-day pause on US strikes targeting its energy infrastructure , but he extended the deadline to 10 days, until April 6. • He said taking control of Iran’s oil supply remains “an option”. Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, he said, “I mean, I wouldn’t talk about it, but it’s an option.” • Trump said Iran allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” to the United States, calling it a goodwill gesture.

• He urged Iran to agree to US terms, warning that failure could lead to continued military action, and said it has a chance to step away from its nuclear ambitions. • Trump claimed Iran’s negotiators were “begging” for a deal and warned there would be “no turning back” if talks stalled. • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said global inflation and energy prices are likely to ease once the conflict ends with what he called “absolute security”. Iran’s latest moves: Military actions and diplomatic signals • Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, head of Iran’s IRGC Navy, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the US Central Command confirmed.

• Iran said it targeted key locations in Israel’s Haifa port with drones late Wednesday night. • Tehran said it reviewed a US proposal sent via Pakistan but found it below the “minimum” requirements. It added diplomacy could continue if Washington takes a more “realistic” approach. • Iran’s Parliament is working on a bill to impose fees on ships using the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported. • Iran has barred its sports teams from travelling to countries it considers “hostile”. Israel’s moves: Military pressure and diplomatic stance • Israel Defense Forces Chief Lt Gen Eyal Zamir warned the military could “collapse in on itself” due to rising operational pressure and manpower shortages.

• Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon denied knowledge of any possible peace talks involving Iran, the US and Israel. Developments in Gulf nations: Security risks and regional tensions • Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry on Friday said drones were detected and destroyed in the eastern region, home to major oil facilities that have been repeatedly targeted. • A Lebanese group said it carried out attacks on Israeli soldiers who crossed into Lebanese territory. • International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi warned of risks after reported strikes near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant, saying damage could trigger a major radiological accident.