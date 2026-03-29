West Asia war: PM Modi urges citizens not to be misled by misinformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the need for unity amid the challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis. In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi also urged citizens not to be misled by rumours and to rely on government-provided information.

“This is undoubtedly a challenging time,” PM Modi said, noting that the West Asia war has triggered a global fuel crisis. He expressed confidence that the situation emerging due to the West Asia war will be dealt with collectively by the 1.4 billion people of India.

“Just as we have overcome past crises through the strength of our citizens, this time too we will overcome these difficult circumstances with great success,” he said.

The Prime Minister's appeal comes amid the ongoing LPG crisis in India due to supply chain disruption arising out of the West Asia war. Amid reports of consumers flagging domestic LPG shortage, the government on Thursday said there is no LPG shortage and a full month of supply has been arranged. PM Modi called for collective responsibility, warning against politicising the issue. “Those indulging in politics over this matter should refrain, as it concerns the interests of 1.4 billion citizens. Those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country, and I appeal to everyone to stay alert and not be misled by misinformation,” he said.