West Bengal hands over 142.79 acres to BSF, says CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday stated that the government has initiated intensified measures to strengthen border security by facilitating the construction of BSF outposts and barbed-wire fencing.

Adhikari said additional land has now been handed over to the Border Security Force, taking the total tally to 142.79 acres.

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "Govt of WB has initiated intensified measures to strengthen Border Security by facilitating construction of BSF Outposts & Barbed-Wire Fencing, further enhancing security in the Border areas. Additional land has now been handed over to BSF, taking the total tally to 142.79 acres."

According to the data shared by Adhikari, Murshidabad accounts for the highest allocation at 38.805 acres, followed by Jalpaiguri with 35.165 acres and Cooch Behar with 22.95 acres. "As part of this ongoing initiative, a substantial amount of land has already been distributed across nine districts. The breakdown of the land transferred to the BSF so far is as follows: 22.95 acres in Cooch Behar, 35.165 acres in Jalpaiguri, 8.815 acres in Darjeeling, 2.84 acres in Uttar Dinajpur, 20.1701 acres in Dakshin Dinajpur, 10.90 acres in Malda, 38.805 acres in Murshidabad, 0.55 acres in Nadia, and 2.6 acres in North 24 Parganas," the post stated.

Fencing work has begun along the India-Bangladesh border in the Phansidewa area of Siliguri subdivision after the West Bengal government handed over 27 kilometres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), marking a key step toward strengthening border security in the region. Furthermore, a multitude of people gathered at the Hakimpur checkpost near the Bangladesh border after authorities began a crackdown on undocumented Bangladeshi migrants amid the push for the 'detect, delete and deport' policy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal. The Hakimpur checkpost is an international border crossing situated in the North 24 Parganas district.

A Bangladeshi migrant, who used to work as a mechanic in Howrah, said that they are leaving because they can't find work and they aren't being allowed to stay owing to the implementation of the 'detect, delete, deport' policy of the West Bengal government."There is a lot of trouble going on here right now, so we are leaving. We cannot find any work, and no one is allowing us to stay. It has been two or three years since we arrived here from Bangladesh. We were brought here by another individual. No, I had not (obtained an Aadhaar card or a Ration card). I used to live in the Howrah district. I am a motorcycle mechanic. Ten of us had come. Right now, I am the only one returning," he told ANI.