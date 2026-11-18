The West Bengal government is weighing a series of amendments to the state’s land reforms legislation as it works to make land more readily available for industrial development.

Acknowledging that land is a basic resource for industrial investment, Nripendra Singh, executive director of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, said the state would put in place a new standard operating procedure (SOP) for land allocation to industry. “It will not be a single policy document; there will be amendments to existing Acts,” he said, adding that the Land and Land Reforms Department was working on it.

Singh was responding to questions from industry representatives on land and industrial policy at an event organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari unveiled the West Bengal Investment Promotion Policy, 2026, on November 5. Details of the policy were expected to be notified in December, Singh said. The new SOP for land allocation to industry may follow in January, with most of the proposed amendments likely to be to the Land Reforms Act, 1955, according to sources close to the development. One of the proposals understood to be under consideration is to relax the provisions of Section 14Y of the Land Reforms Act, based on the scale of investment. Under the proposed framework, the higher the investment by an industrial unit, the greater the landholding it may be permitted, beyond the existing ceiling of 24 acres in non-urban areas.