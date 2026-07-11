West Bengal to launch single-window clearance for investments over ₹100 cr

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced that his government would introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for investment proposals of Rs 100 crore and above, asserting that land availability would not be a constraint for industries in the state.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new manufacturing facility of Lux Industries at Dankuni in Hooghly district, Adhikari said the government was committed to creating a business-friendly environment and attracting fresh investments.

"There will be a single-window clearance system for investment proposals worth Rs 100 crore and above. Land availability will not be an issue for industry," he said, laying the foundation stone for the Rs 600-crore plant.

Claiming that West Bengal was poised to regain its position as a leading investment destination, he said the state was entering a new phase of industrial growth. "West Bengal will once again become India's top destination for investment. A business-friendly environment is created only when law and order is maintained," he said. Adhikari alleged that the state's debt had increased from around Rs 2 lakh crore during the Left Front regime to nearly Rs 8 lakh crore under the previous Trinamool Congress government, maintaining that attracting investments was crucial to augmenting the state's own revenue. Stating that around one crore workers from West Bengal were employed outside the state, he said the government aimed to create large-scale employment opportunities through industrialisation.