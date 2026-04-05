Western disturbance to bring rain across India; Delhi to remain cloudy

A fresh western disturbance is set to stir weather activity across large parts of the country, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in the coming days.

Northwest India to see storms, snowfall

Hill states are likely to see widespread rain, thunderstorms and snowfall in higher reaches. In the plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, weather activity may remain intermittent, with brief showers, lightning and strong winds.

Isolated hailstorms and thundersqualls, with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph, could impact parts of the region, raising the risk of localised disruption.

East and Northeast brace for rainfall Eastern and northeastern regions are also expected to remain under the influence of the western disturbance, with fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is likely in pockets of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya. States such as Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal may witness gusty winds, lightning and occasional hailstorm activity. Central and southern regions to get scattered rain Central India is likely to receive scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with a possibility of isolated hailstorms. In the south, states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana are expected to see light to moderate rainfall, with heavy spells in isolated pockets during the period.