What is the controversy over Deepinder Goyal's ₹85,000 Temple wearable?

Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal has defended his ₹85,000 wearable device, Temple, amid questions raised by doctors over the scientific validity of its measurements of brain blood flow and other physiological parameters. Goyal maintained that Temple was a fitness and artificial intelligence (AI) product and not a medical device.

“We didn't make any medical claim. Doctors primarily see things from a medical lens, so they see every claim as a medical claim. I repeat – Temple is strictly a fitness + AI device, and we've made no medical claims. Temple is not proven to diagnose or prevent any disease. It doesn't do anything which replaces the need for you to see a doctor,” Goyal said in a post on X.

What is the criticism around Temple? Goyal's response came after several doctors raised concerns about Temple on social media, questioning whether it can reliably measure what it claims to track and whether there is enough research to support those claims. In a post on X, Sudhir Kumar, senior neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, questioned whether the device could reliably measure blood flow to the brain. He explained that Temple picks up signals from an artery that supplies blood to the scalp, not the brain. “Therefore, we cannot assume that the readings from this artery accurately reflect blood flow through the arteries supplying the brain,” he said.

Kumar pointed out that blood flow to the scalp could be normal even when arteries supplying the brain are narrowed or blocked. He cautioned users against taking reassuring readings from the device as a sign that the arteries supplying their brain were healthy. Heart specialist Dr Zubin Sharma said he had examined early versions of two research papers from the company. He questioned whether the device's light-based sensors could distinguish blood flow inside the brain from circulation in the scalp. Detecting changes in blood flow near the skin did not establish that the device was measuring blood flow inside the brain, he said.

Heart specialist Dr Varun Cheruparambath said on X that, after examining the research papers, he was not convinced by Temple's claim that it tracked brain blood flow. Goyal's response to the scientific criticism Goyal has clarified that BrainFlow, one of the two metrics tracked by Temple which tracks relative changes in cerebral blood circulation, was not the device's main focus. He said the company had initially begun developing the wearable around BrainFlow and was now publishing its first studies on the metric. Its primary focus, he said, was Entropy, a proprietary score designed to indicate how hard the body is working to maintain itself. A proprietary score is a measurement developed and owned by the company itself, and not necessarily an established medical measurement.

Goyal said wearable companies typically begin with internal studies before publishing validation work. Temple, he said, was preparing preprints, which are research papers shared publicly before formal peer review, and further independent studies would follow as the device reached users. He said the company would obtain regulatory clearances wherever required before making claims that needed them. Debate over Temple's pricing The debate has also drawn attention to the device's pricing. Temple opened for pre-orders in India on November 1 at ₹85,000. Goyal said the device was built for the global market and that he did not expect India to account for more than 1 per cent of its sales.

“Temple is not made for India. It's made for the world. Please check the pricing. We don't expect any more than 1 per cent of Temples being sold in India,” he said. Addressing the criticism over the price, Goyal said the company had priced the device based on the work that had gone into developing it. He suggested that prospective buyers could wait for user reviews before deciding whether it offered value for money. He also pointed to a 14-day, no-questions-asked return policy, arguing that consumers would be able to assess whether the product worked once it became available. He has also offered to provide devices to qualified researchers for independent testing of its metrics.