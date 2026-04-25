Who is Ashok Lahiri, former CEA to be appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman

Ashok Lahiri will be appointed as the vice-chairman of NITI Aayog, marking a return to a central policy role for the veteran economist and former chief economic adviser.

Lahiri will succeed Suman Bery at the government’s premier policy institution, which steers economic strategy and reform priorities. His appointment comes at a time when India is navigating global uncertainties amid ongoing conflicts, even as it pushes domestic growth.

Economist with decades of policy experience

An economist with extensive experience in government and academia, Lahiri served as chief economic adviser in the early 2000s. Ashok Lahiri was appointed Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India in December 2002 by the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He stepped down in June 2007, with a significant part of his tenure overlapping with the Congress-led UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh. During his tenure, he was closely involved in shaping fiscal policy and guiding reforms at a time when India was strengthening its macroeconomic framework. An alumnus of the economics department at Presidency University, Lahiri has held academic, research and leadership roles at the Delhi School of Economics, the Asian Development Bank, Bandhan Bank, and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. He has also worked with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as a consultant and senior economist.