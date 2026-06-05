Who is Neelkanth Mishra, India's new Executive Director at World Bank?

Economist Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed Executive Director at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, for a period of three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved his appointment on Thursday. Mishra will take over from Parameswaran Iyer, a retired 1981-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, who has held the position since February 2023.

Who is Neelkanth Mishra?

Mishra is among the country's best-known economists and market strategists. He currently serves as Chief Economist at Axis Bank and is also Head of Global Research and Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital.

According to LiveMint, before joining the Axis Group in 2023, he spent nearly two decades at Credit Suisse, where he served as Managing Director, India Strategist, and Co-Head of Equity Strategy for the Asia-Pacific region. His work has spanned macroeconomics, financial markets, public policy and investment strategy. A gold medallist in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, Mishra has built a career focusing primarily on economic research, market analysis and policymaking. Roles in government institutions Apart from his responsibilities in the private sector, Mishra has been associated with several government institutions.