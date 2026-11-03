Why are Tasmac workers on strike in Tamil Nadu and what are their demands?

Liquor outlets operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) faced widespread closures for two consecutive days as employees protested against the revised mechanism for empty liquor bottle return scheme. The agitation has prompted the state-run corporation to suspend 245 retail shop supervisors and issue show-cause notices to 1,729 employees for allegedly keeping outlets shut without authorisation, according to local media reports.

The protest began on November 1 across several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Madurai, Erode, Karur, Vellore, Kanyakumari and Krishnagiri. More than 650 outlets were affected by the agitation on Sunday and Monday, according to DT Next.

What is the Tasmac bottle-return scheme?

The empty-bottle return scheme is aimed at ensuring the collection and proper disposal of liquor bottles and reducing environmental pollution.

The Madras High Court had directed Tasmac to implement the bottle-return mechanism across Tamil Nadu. Earlier this year, the court set May 31 as the deadline for its full implementation and warned that it could direct the corporation to collect an environmental compensation of ₹10 for every bottle sold if the scheme was not implemented. Under the revised arrangement introduced on November 1, a ₹10 amount is included in the bottle's MRP instead of being collected separately at the time of purchase. Customers can recover the amount by returning eligible empty bottles, subject to verification. Consumers can return bottles at any Tasmac outlet, irrespective of where they purchased the liquor. The corporation has also proposed installing 4,048 reverse vending machines to facilitate the process, according to The New Indian Express.

Why are Tasmac employees protesting? Workers say the scheme has added to their existing responsibilities, with shop employees expected to manage liquor sales as well as the collection, verification and storage of empty bottles. They have flagged several operational difficulties: Additional workload: Employees are required to scan bottles during sales and again when customers return empty bottles. Some workers have said that the multiple scanning requirements make transactions time-consuming. Inadequate equipment: Several outlets reportedly do not have enough handheld scanning devices to manage the additional work. Storage constraints: Workers say many retail outlets lack sufficient space to store empty bottles until authorised vendors collect them.

Basic facilities: Employees have also raised concerns over the absence of basic workplace facilities, including toilets at several outlets. According to DT Next, Tasmac has made an interim arrangement under which shop staff will collect empty bottles and hand them over to approved vendors until a vendor is selected through a tender process. For this additional work, outlets within Greater Chennai Corporation limits will receive up to ₹2,000 a day. The allowance is ₹1,800 for outlets in other municipal corporations, ₹1,600 for those in municipalities and town panchayats, and ₹1,500 for outlets in village panchayats. What did the Tamil Nadu govt do? The state government has defended the revised mechanism, saying it is intended to improve transparency and address irregularities in the collection and refund of the ₹10 amount.

Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh warned that the government would not tolerate unauthorised closure of Tasmac outlets and said alternative staff would be deployed to ensure their functioning. Tasmac issued 1,729 show-cause notices and suspended 245 retail shop supervisors for the closures on November 1 and 2, news agency PTI reported. The Madurai region accounted for the highest number of notices at 475, followed by Salem (459), Tiruchy (418), Chennai (341) and Coimbatore (36). Digital payments and other changes The bottle-return scheme is part of a broader set of changes being introduced at Tasmac outlets to improve monitoring of liquor sales and curb violations of MRP rules.