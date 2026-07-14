Why India's cities need stronger municipal governance and funding

In contrast, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh rely more on state-level agencies, particularly for bus services and urban planning. The report suggests these are relatively non-controversial and easy-to-manage services that states could offer the cities. A report by MoHUA on water supply issues in cities notes “a significant portion of urban water supply infrastructure including the distribution network, has exceeded its design life”.
Recognising this problem, the Niti Aayog suggested bringing water supply, sanitation and public transport under direct control of the city administrations.
“Core responsibilities such as planning, water supply, sewerage, and transportation continue to vest with state departments or parastatals outside the effective control of the municipal bodies," the 'Moving Towards Effective City Governments: A Framework for Million Plus Cities' recommended.