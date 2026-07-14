Why India's cities need stronger municipal governance and funding

But here, too, it is usually not the municipal bodies which get the buses. Bihar for instance, will get 400 e-buses to operate across the state, but the recipient will be the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation, a state-level undertaking under the Department of Transport.

Atul Kumar Verma, administrator of the corporation, said he has full autonomy to structure the bus fleet, currently at 1078 for the state. However, he is not sure if handing over the management of the fleet to the municipal corporations of Patna or Darbhanga would help, he told Business Standard. On a positive note, BSRTC has recently introduced over 100 pink buses as an exclusive service for women passengers across the state, an initiative that has won it an award from SKOCH, a Delhi-based foundation that recognises small-town projects and corporate excellence that drive “inclusive growth across the country”.