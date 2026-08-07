Why should city be put to ransom? Delhi HC on Jantar Mantar protests

The Delhi High Court on Friday questioned whether Delhi should be 'put to ransom' by protests held at Jantar Mantar, with Justice Amit Mahajan asking the government why it was not considering shutting down the designated protest site in the heart of the national capital.

"According to me, why don't you shut this down? It shouldn't be inside Delhi," Justice Mahajan remarked, according to Bar & Bench. He also observed orally, "According to me, these things should not happen in the city. But it is the government's call. Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?"

The court was hearing a petition filed by the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee, which sought a direction to the Delhi Police to decide on its request for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10 between 10 am and 1 pm. The organisation is seeking permission to protest peacefully at Jantar Mantar over its long-standing demand for the inclusion of Dalit Christians within the Scheduled Castes framework.

Senior counsel appearing for the petitioner told the court that Delhi Police had not decided on the organisation’s request for permission since July 9. The counsel said around 75 people were expected to participate in the proposed protest and submitted that the police could also assign an alternative venue for the demonstration on August 10. What did the Delhi High Court direct Delhi Police to do? While questioning the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a protest venue, Justice Mahajan made it clear that he was not directing the authorities either to grant or deny permission for the proposed demonstration.

The judge said the issue of law and order falls within the domain of the police. However, the court directed Delhi Police to take a decision on the organisation’s application and communicate it to the petitioner. “The Delhi Police shall decide the application and convey its decision by tomorrow,” the court said. The Bench ultimately ordered the police to decide the application filed by the All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee by August 8 and disposed of the plea. Meanwhile, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the government, told the court that Independence Day was around the corner and that prohibitory orders were in place in the area. He also informed the court that the Supreme Court was already considering the issue of having an alternative site for protests.