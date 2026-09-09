Widespread rain likely across India, heavy showers in several states

Rainfall is expected to remain widespread across several parts of India over the coming days, with heavy showers likely in parts of north, central, east, northeast and western India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several states are also likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning, while isolated areas may receive very heavy rainfall. The weather system is expected to keep monsoon activity strong across much of the country.

Weather across India

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over the western Himalayan region, with Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Other parts of northwest India may receive scattered showers.

Central and east India are likely to remain wet, with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh expected to receive widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast in parts of Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar. The Northeast is expected to see widespread rainfall, particularly across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Other northeastern states are also likely to receive showers, with heavy rain possible in several areas. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive widespread rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning expected in parts of the region. Heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of the southern peninsula. Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu may receive scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.