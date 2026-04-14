Will fight to defend Babasaheb's ideals 'until last breath': Rahul Gandhi

Certain forces are systematically engaged in undermining the legacy of BR Ambedkar and the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday as he vowed to fight and defend the ideals of Babasaheb "until my very last breath".

The Congress paid homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying the Constitution faces a "conspiratorial attack" today and "we must rise to defend every principle he enshrined".

"On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul," Kharge said on X.

Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, values that define the very idea of India, he said. "Today, when the Constitution faces a conspiratorial attack, his words and warnings echo with renewed urgency. This is a moment that calls for courage and conviction," the Congress chief said. "We must not merely remember him, we must rise to defend every principle he enshrined, to protect every right he secured, and to uphold every value he lived and fought for," Kharge said. In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar gave us not merely a Constitution, but the vision of an empowered India founded upon justice, equality, and dignity." However, today, certain forces are systematically engaged in undermining this legacy of Babasaheb and our Constitution and democratic institutions are being hollowed out, rights are being trampled upon, and the very ethos of equality is under attack, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"This nation is built upon the ideals of Babasaheb and I will continue to fight to defend them with every ounce of my strength, until my very last breath. Together, we will once again realize the India of Babasaheb's dreams. Heartfelt wishes to you all on Ambedkar Jayanti," Gandhi said. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to Ambedkar. "The architect of the Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, bestowed upon every Indian a protective shield in the form of the Constitution - a guarantee of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity," she said. Through Babasaheb's tireless efforts, the concerns of the marginalised sections became an integral part of our freedom struggle and our Constitution, she said.