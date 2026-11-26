Women directly employed in India's factories earned ₹587 a day in 2024-25 (FY25), a third less than the ₹872 earned by men, according to unit-level data from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2024-25.

The gap does not close when men and women work in the same factory. Even in factories that employ both men and women, women earned ₹592 a day against ₹925 for men, about 36 per cent less. Such factories employ 98 per cent of all women working directly in factories. Only 23 per cent of these factories paid women at least as much as men on a daily basis. In more than half of all such factories, women earned less than 95 per cent of men's daily wage.

Women remain a small part of the factory workforce. They made up 18 per cent of the 96.2 lakh workers employed directly by factories in FY25. More than 70 per cent of factories employed no women directly at all. Direct workers are workers on the factory's own payroll, as opposed to those hired through a contractor. The gap widens sharply with the size of the factory. In factories with fewer than 50 people, women earned 19 per cent less than men. In plants with 1,000 to 4,999 people, the gap rose to 42 per cent. In the largest plants, with 5,000 or more people, women earned ₹616 a day against ₹1,531 for men, a gap of 60 per cent.

Data further revealed that these large plants also employ women in the highest proportion. Women made up 30 per cent of directly employed workers in factories with 5,000 or more people, against 10 per cent in the smallest units. Part of the gap in daily wages may come down to hours worked, said Tanu Goyal, senior fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). Women tend to work fewer hours because most household work falls on them, she noted. “They're not putting in enough hours of work. And that is because of a variety of reasons. Unpaid work like cooking is one of them,” she said.

Mobility is another constraint, she said. Many women head home by three or four in the afternoon, and few work night shifts. "They work in the morning and before sunset, they prefer to come back home, either because there's no transportation or in general, mobility is a challenge," Goyal said. "Men also tend to do overtime because they are okay to work at night while women are not doing that,” she reckoned. Across all 28 industry groups recorded by the ASI, the gap is widest in tobacco, where women make up 71 per cent of the direct workforce and earned ₹226 a day against ₹627 for men, a 64 per cent gap. It was followed by chemicals, where women earned 48 per cent less.

In tobacco, Goyal said, women are largely confined to the lowest-paid tasks, such as rolling bidis, and are often expected to accept lower pay. “Women are generally working on the absolute shop floor where they are rolling the tobacco products. So it's absolutely low value work. As you go a little bit higher up the value, like packing, labelling, etc., then you employ more men,” she said. Goyal also pointed to a general acceptance among women that they will work for lower wages. “I think it's more of the acceptance that you are getting paid less and you will be paid less in comparison to men, and you don't ask for more money,” she said.

At the other end, the gap is narrowest in waste collection and treatment, where women earned 1.2 per cent less than men, and in refined petroleum, at 9.6 per cent. Notably, in repair and installation of machinery, women earned about 51 per cent more than men. All three employ very few women, however, with women making up less than 6 per cent of their direct workforce. Among states, the gap is widest in Jharkhand (54 per cent), followed by Andhra Pradesh (43 per cent), Kerala (42 per cent), Karnataka (39 per cent) and Maharashtra (39 per cent). Three of them — Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh — are among the four states where women form the largest share of direct factory workers.