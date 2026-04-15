Women's quota Bill faces hurdle as Opposition flags delimitation concerns

Responding to criticism that the government is rushing the Bill, sources pointed to the 30-year wait for the law, first introduced in 1998 as the Constitution (81st Amendment) Bill. At the time, a Member of Parliament tore up the Bill in Parliament and “some legislators spoke of women representatives with open contempt”. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill in 2010, but it was never taken up in the LS during the remaining four years of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, which sources attributed to a lack of political will.