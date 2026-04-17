Women's reservation Bill defeated in Lok Sabha after failing majority

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to implement reservation for women in legislatures by 2029, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, despite the government’s outreach to the Opposition. In a last-ditch effort, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior leaders of the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and others discussed a compromise formula on the floor of the House, but could not reach an agreement.

Of the 528 Lok Sabha members who voted, 298 supported the Bill and 230 voted against it. The government needed 352 votes for the two-thirds majority required for passage of the Bill.

While the Narendra Modi-led government has previously withdrawn Bills that Parliament had passed, this is the first time since 2014 that a government Bill has been defeated in Parliament. After the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was voted down, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju withdrew two related ordinary Bills — the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill — which were meant to implement the proposed women’s quota law in the Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir. All three Bills had been introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday morning, the first day of the three-day special session of Parliament, which was an extended Budget session. With the constitutional amendment defeated, Parliament is likely to adjourn on Saturday morning.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it would launch a nationwide campaign to highlight what it called the Opposition’s “hypocrisy” in blocking the Prime Minister’s effort to increase women’s representation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA said it would make the issue central to its campaign against the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, where polling is scheduled on April 23 and April 29, and the Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls on April 23. Replying to the debate, Shah urged the Opposition to support the delimitation exercise, saying it would uphold the “constitutional spirit” of “one vote-one value” by rationalising elector numbers across constituencies. He said 127 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats had more than 2 million electors each, with elector counts varying widely — from 4.8 million in Malkajgiri (Telangana) to 2.8 million in Ghaziabad and 2.7 million in North West Delhi. Shah said the Constitution provides for periodic delimitation, and that it includes provisions for increasing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats in proportion to their population.

“In a way, those opposing delimitation are also opposing the increase in SC and ST seats,” Shah said. Shah rejected the Opposition’s claim that the government had brought the constitutional amendment to postpone a caste Census. He said the caste Census would be carried out alongside population enumeration, while houselisting operations were currently ongoing. Shah also offered a compromise formula, saying he was willing to introduce an official amendment explicitly mentioning a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states if Opposition parties supported the women’s reservation Bill. Congress leader K C Venugopal said the Opposition would agree if the government delinked delimitation from the current process. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said there was a “trust deficit”, given the Opposition’s experience with the government over the past 11 years, and that it would not trust the government even if it committed to making a woman the Prime Minister.

On demands for reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in legislatures, Shah said the Modi government had given the most representation to OBCs in its Cabinet. He indicated the government was willing to discuss the issue once caste Census data was collated, and if there was unanimity. “The women’s reservation amendment Bill will fall flat if the Opposition does not vote in its favour. But women of the country are watching who the obstacle is,” Shah said. He also accused the Congress of repeatedly failing women, citing the Shah Bano case, its opposition to abolishing triple talaq, and now the women’s reservation Bill.