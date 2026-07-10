World's largest water metro network to come up in Mumbai at ₹6,066 crore

The Water Metro project is gathering pace to modernise and simplify the transport system in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, and its neighbouring cities.

The Maharashtra government will develop the world's largest water metro network at a cost of Rs 6,066 crore. Under the project, a 340-km network will include 33 water routes and 44 terminals, and 203 environment-friendly electric-hybrid vessels will be procured. A state-of-the-art electric boat manufacturing facility will be set up in Sindhudurg over about 22 acres with an investment of around Rs 150 crore.

75 million passengers to benefit by 2031

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the permanent solution to Mumbai's growing traffic problem cannot be achieved only by expanding the road and rail networks. Therefore, the government is working rapidly to make water transport an important part of the public transport system. Around 75 million passengers are expected to benefit from the service by 2031. The plan to modernise and strengthen Mumbai's water transport system has been designed keeping future transport needs in mind. The government also plans to introduce a pod taxi service in the Bandra-Kurla Complex to improve Mumbai's overall transport system.

Traffic pressure on roads to reduce Under the project, a 340-km-long water transport network will be developed, comprising 33 routes and 44 terminals. Once completed, it will become the world's largest water metro system. The launch of the Water Metro project is expected to reduce traffic congestion on Mumbai's roads, shorten travel time and promote environment-friendly public transport. Agreement between Maharashtra Maritime Board and M/s Zoya Marine Services Private Limited The Maharashtra Maritime Board and M/s Zoya Marine Services Private Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide Water Metro vessels for the Mumbai Water Metro project and to develop shipbuilding facilities in Sindhudurg district. According to the MoU, modern and environment-friendly vessels required for the Mumbai Water Metro project will be provided. In addition, a state-of-the-art electric boat manufacturing facility will be established at Talawane in Sawantwadi taluka of Sindhudurg district over about 22 acres with an investment of around Rs 150 crore.