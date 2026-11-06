X tells Delhi High Court IFF, SFLC takedown notices were sent by impostor

The submissions were made before Justice Amit Mahajan. The court was hearing separate petitions filed by the two digital rights organisations challenging the notices seeking the removal of their X accounts.

Following X's submissions, the Delhi High Court disposed of the petitions.

X says notices were sent by an impostor

X's counsel informed the court that an internal investigation had established that the notices were sent by someone impersonating the Delhi Police.

"We did not action it. Notices are not sent by the Delhi Police. We have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police last night to find the impostor," X's counsel told the court, LiveLaw reported.

The company also clarified that no action had been taken against the accounts of IFF and SFLC on the basis of the disputed notices.

IFF, SFLC questioned authenticity of notices

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for IFF and SFLC, told the court the notices had purportedly been issued by the Special Commissioner of Police. The organisations had sought confirmation from the authorities about their authenticity but had not received a response.