Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday said 60 per cent of the Yamuna has been cleaned so much so that its water is now potable, adding that the entire river will be cleaned up by 2029 or 2030.

He was speaking at the launch of Uber's "One Less Car" report here. Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Union government's support over the last two years for the cleaning of the river.

He said work began at one end of the river and will move to the other, which is why 60 per cent is done and not the whole stretch.