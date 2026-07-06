Yellow alert for Delhi as IMD forecasts rain; heavy rains batter Mumbai

Delhi may witness a light spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusting winds reaching up to 40-50 kmph on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to advance gradually across northwest India. The IMD said conditions remain favourable for its further advance into more parts of Gujarat, the remaining areas of Haryana and Punjab, and additional parts of Rajasthan over the next three days.

Currently, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon passes through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hisar and Bhatinda.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the IMD, the national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain at many places and moderate showers at isolated locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also likely, particularly during the night.

The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Delhi between July 6 to July 8 as monsoon conditions become more active across northwest India. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34-36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-28 degrees Celsius. Heavy rains batter Mumbai The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ of heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai. The authorities have declared a holiday for all government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Palghar on Monday as heavy downpours continue to lash the region.

Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslide. The expressway has been closed between the Connecting Link and Missing Link sections after a concrete pillar fell on the carriageway. ALSO READ: Traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, old highway suspended after heavy rains Meanwhile, train services on the Mumbai-Pune route were also suspended after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. Rain in several states Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over several parts of the country during the coming week. In northwest India, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan, with rainfall activity expected to intensify over the next few days.