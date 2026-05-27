A date with Swiss horologists Shona Taine & Laurent Ferrier on art of time

T he alchemist: Shona Taine, Swiss watchmaker Long before restoration workshops, hand-finished bridges and the eventual founding of her own maison, Shona Taine encountered watchmaking as a mystery — standing before the Prague Astronomical Clock on a holiday with her parents when she was 10.

“I remember very clearly the façade, the richness of the colours, the symbols, and the inscriptions I could not yet understand… There was something both visible and inaccessible. It deeply awakened my curiosity,” she says from La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, where she is based.

It made her make what she describes as a “very simple, almost instinctive promise” to herself: “That one day I would understand how such a mechanism could exist, and how it could function.”

Moments such as this appear repeatedly throughout Taine’s story: First in Prague, in the face of a medieval marvel that seemed to belong to another order of understanding. And then again and again in the ateliers of her early training, and in the studios of master craftspeople whose philosophies she absorbed in search of her own. Also Read Collector's vault: Inside the booming market for bespoke souvenirs Together, they shaped her own unique place in haute horology. Last year, at 27, she became the youngest watchmaker and the first woman to be offered membership to the Zurich-based Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants — the world’s most prestigious collective of independent watchmakers, founded in 1985.

Taine’s mother ran a shop; her father was an artist and writer. The duality feels quietly embedded within her watches themselves: Rigour on one side, symbolism and emotional expression on the other. “My parents transmitted something fundamental to me: A sense of work, and above all, of well-done work,” she says. After her studies at Lycée Edgar Faure, one of France’s most respected schools for watchmaking, she worked at a at a small repair company, servicing the same type of movement day after day. But the desire to understand “the entire process of creating a watch”, led her to begin developing her own watch, and also restoring antique watches. “It not only taught me how a watch is built,” she says, “but also began to shape the way I myself wanted to approach watchmaking.”

Two mentors, in particular, sharpened her understanding in distinct but deeply complementary ways. From Yosuke Sekiguchi, the Japanese independent watchmaker celebrated for his highly handcrafted creations and artistic finishing, she received something closer to a revelation than a lesson: “The sensitivity and human expression that handmade pieces can convey. Through him, I also came to understand that each watch carries its own form of life, a singular trajectory.” From Olivier Mory, the French watchmaker known for his expertise in movement construction and tourbillon architecture, came rigour of another order: A structured understanding of “mechanical function and logic”. Mory’s tourbillon architecture would eventually form the basis of the movement inside her first watch.

“Today,” she says, “it is essential for me to combine these two dimensions: Technique and art, construction and decoration, mechanical precision and aesthetic sensitivity.” So, alongside her horological training, she pursued literature and philosophy as parallel disciplines. The connection she draws between writing and watchmaking is not merely metaphorical. It is structural. “There is in writing a form of precision and accuracy that has always resonated with me: A single word can change the perception of a sentence, just as a detail can transform the perception of an object.” Philosophy deepens this further. “I have always felt the need to understand the meaning of things and their mechanisms, whether intellectual or mechanical,” she says. “Watchmaking, in that sense, is a very particular field of expression. Everything begins with an idea, an intention, a line. Then comes a more rational, almost invisible phase of reflection, where that idea must be brought to life, made functional, coherent, and embodied.”

While reflecting on literature and philosophy’s influence on her creations, she also explains how they shaped her approach towards the act of creating itself. Patience and self-discipline are essential in such a process. “To create a watch,” she says, “is to accept a certain slowness. It takes time to create time.” Khemea by Shona Taine combines a modified tourbillon, moonphase display, calendar and a 100-hour power reserve within its architecture. The Khemea Subscription Edition is limited to 12 watches. Yet, even within that shared framework, no two pieces are identical since each is crafted by hand All these strands — the rigour inherited from her parents, the artistic sensitivity of her father, the revelatory humanity of Sekiguchi, the structural logic of Mory, the precision of literature, and the depth of philosophical inquiry — eventually converged in her first watch: Khemea.

12 wonders Originally introduced as Arkhea under the brand name Khamea, the watch’s name itself evolved through conversations with collectors. “I came to realise that it was important for the pieces I create to be associated with my name,” she explains. “It is within this logic that I chose to abandon the name ‘Arkhea’ and replace it with ‘Khemea’, which means alchemy”, under the eponymous brand name, Shona Taine. The word feels unusually appropriate. Khemea is, in many ways, an act of alchemy itself: The transformation of philosophy, restoration, literature, symbolism and mechanical precision into something wearable and alive. The watch combines a modified tourbillon, moonphase display, calendar and a 100-hour power reserve within its architecture.

Each complication carries its own distinct relationship with time. The tourbillon, meaning “whirlwind” in French, is a continuously rotating cage built to counteract the distorting effect of gravity on a movement's precision. Assembling one demands hundreds of minute components within a structure that typically weighs less than a gram, making it among the most technically demanding achievements in all of watchmaking. The moonphase traces the 29.5-day lunar cycle across the dial, one of horology’s oldest and most poetic devices, its origins rooted in navigation and the earliest human reckoning of time. The 100-hour power reserve, meanwhile, offers more than four days of continuous running without winding, a technical accomplishment that requires careful calibration.

“This watch is an exploration of balance between mechanical complexity and an emotional, artistic dimension,” Taine says. “I hope that the person who wears it will be able to feel, in their own way, some of the emotions and intensity that accompanied its creation.” What emerges through Khemea is that Taine does not appear to view a watch as a finished object so much as a relationship gradually constructed between maker, wearer and time itself. Throughout the process, Taine speaks less like a manufacturer than a custodian carefully shaping intensely personal objects for equally specific individuals. The Khemea Subscription Edition is limited to 12 watches, all of which are already spoken for. Yet, even within that shared framework, no two pieces are identical as each piece is crafted by hand. “Subtle variations naturally appear,” she says, “particularly in the finishing or the bevels, which make each watch quietly unique.”

A mysterious poem She places immense importance on knowing the people who wear her watches, often developing close relationships with collectors throughout the process of creation. She has even accepted a handful of bespoke one-off commissions, though she describes them as “rare”, given the extraordinary investment of time they demand. “I try to imbue each piece with a particular intention,” she says, “in the hope that it will accompany a rich and meaningful life on its wearer’s wrist.” That intimacy perhaps reaches its purest expression in one of Khemea’s most enigmatic details: A hidden poem engraved within the movement architecture itself. The poem, written into the movement’s cogs, only aligns when lunar and calendar cycles meet.

Taine refuses to reveal the poem publicly. Its meaning belongs solely to the owner. “Only the owner of the piece will have access to the poem,” she says. “I like the idea that this poem acts as a key, a message, an intention that opens up another way of reading the watch.” Even then, the owner is not entirely alone in that intimacy. Taine also imagines the future watchmaker who may one day dismantle the movement down in time and discover the hidden details within it. “I hope they will take pleasure in dismantling them and discovering the level of attention and care that has been brought to every stage of the creation.”

The gesture reveals something essential about the philosophy underpinning her work. For Taine, meaning does not need to announce itself immediately in order to possess value. Some elements exist simply because they complete the emotional coherence of the object itself. The invisible matters as much as the visible. Due to this extensive process, Taine estimates her production capacity at roughly six watches per year, a figure she discusses with neither apology nor an ambition to expand. “Six watches per year is already a lot,” she says plainly. Every stage of the process remains manual: Designing, calculating gear trains, machining components, hand-finishing surfaces and repeatedly adjusting movements, until the desired balance is achieved. Often, the most demanding labour lies in details that may never be consciously noticed by the wearer at all.

“Working a surface, refining an angle, or reworking a component until the desired precision is achieved can take hours, sometimes days, for a detail that may remain almost imperceptible,” she says. The slowness is inseparable from the emotional depth she seeks to preserve within each piece. “Long lead times are fully part of the process,” she says. “It is an almost meditative journey to create a piece that takes several months to come to life.” Even hypothetically, the idea of scaling production appears incompatible with the nature of her work. “Rarity is not an objective in itself,” she says. “It arises naturally from the time required for creation and the level of standards I set for myself.”

Then comes the more revealing admission. “Even if, in theory, it would be possible to imagine a larger production, this is not a direction I wish to pursue.” Going down that line would profoundly transform the way she works and the very nature of the pieces. As she explains, she works alone in her workshop because her approach requires “time, concentration, and a very direct form of engagement with each piece”. It is “a demanding path, but a profoundly personal one”. Producing more than the six watches she is comfortable with would inevitably come at the expense of that intimacy.

All in due… Laurent Ferrier, Swiss watchmaker The 10-year-old who stood before the Prague Astronomical Clock and made herself a quiet promise has never entirely left. She is present in every watch that leaves the workshop, in every hidden angle and hand-filed surface, in every intention placed beyond the reach of the eye. For Laurent Ferrier, watchmaking wasn’t really a discovery. He did not encounter the craft in a singular moment of revelation. No solitary mechanism suddenly unlocked something dormant within him. Instead, watchmaking was as familiar, and as subtle, as the light filling a room in the morning: Imperceptibly at first, then completely.

Ferrier grew up in Geneva, Switzerland, in an apartment around which the city went about its business and below which his father sat at his workshop restoring a grand complication. The workshop was not a place Ferrier visited ceremonially. It was simply the floor beneath his feet. “I grew up in a very special environment, quite literally surrounded by watchmaking,” he says from Geneva, which remains his home. “My father worked just below our apartment, and as a child I spent a lot of time in his workshop next to his bench. It was simply part of daily life.” His father was himself the son of a watchmaker. Ferrier became the third-generation in a lineage where horology was not merely practised but absorbed into the rhythm of daily life across decades. That inheritance shaped far more than his technical formation. It shaped his entire philosophy of what a watch should ultimately become.

“Being a third-generation watchmaker instilled in me a profound respect for tradition, patience, and humility,” he says. “It taught me that watchmaking is not about trends but about continuity, creating something that can endure and be passed on, both mechanically and emotionally.” Patience is a word Ferrier returns to repeatedly. Looking back across his life, it appears less like a virtue consciously cultivated and more like a condition he was born into. Everything in his story, from his formation to his eventual independence, unfolded slowly, deliberately, and only when the moment felt right. After graduating from the École d’Horlogerie de Genève in 1968, Ferrier joined Patek Philippe, then as now, one of the most exacting institutions in Swiss watchmaking. He would remain there for nearly four decades.

Where a more restless personality might have viewed such permanence as confinement, Ferrier saw immersion. “I was eager to learn within an environment that represented the highest standards of watchmaking,” he says. “At that stage, it was important for me to deepen my knowledge, to understand discipline.” Independence, crucially, was not yet part of the equation. “I did not have the willingness to become an independent watchmaker.” Within Patek Philippe he eventually led the bureau technique d’habillage, the division responsible for a watch’s exterior development and aesthetic identity. Cases, ergonomics, proportions and finishing: The aspects of a watch that are felt before they are consciously understood.

It was work perfectly suited to Ferrier’s temperament. “I was always drawn to the harmony between form and function,” he says. “A watch must feel right on the wrist, not only technically but emotionally.” It was during this period that one of modern horology's most consequential watches came into being. The Patek Philippe Nautilus, designed by Gérald Genta and introduced in 1976, was a steel sports watch with a distinctive octagonal porthole case that represented a fundamental shift in what a luxury watch could be. Ferrier is careful and precise about his role in its story. He was not involved in the original design itself, but later contributed to the development of several Nautilus iterations. More revealing, however, is his recollection of how the watch would become one of the most coveted pieces in modern collecting.

“The watch did not achieve widespread recognition or success until several years later,” he says. “At the time, it was even offered internally to employees for purchase.” The detail speaks quietly to Ferrier’s understanding that significance and immediate recognition are rarely the same thing. “At the time,” he reflects, “this was a bold idea, particularly with a non-round case, and it certainly contributed to a shift in perception within haute horlogerie.” Away from the workshop, Ferrier was pursuing another obsession entirely. Motor racing claimed him with a force equal to watchmaking, and the two disciplines, apparently distant, shared a deeper logic built around precision, endurance and mechanical trust.

He competed several times at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and, in 1979, finished third overall alongside his close friend François Servanin. Twenty-four hours of uninterrupted racing demands a quality of concentration not entirely unlike fine watchmaking itself. Ferrier draws the parallel instinctively. “Motor racing taught me discipline, precision, and endurance under pressure,” he says. “A movement, like an engine, must be reliable, finely tuned, and capable of performing over time.” The friendship with Servanin that deepened across those racing years would eventually alter the trajectory of Ferrier’s life. They shared not only a passion for racing but a kind of trust built slowly over decades.

“It evolved into the idea of creating something together,” Ferrier says. “That was more like a dream for me initially.” A turn past 60 The dream did not become reality until 2009, when Ferrier was 63 years old. By any conventional measure, it was an improbable moment to launch an independent maison. Most founders begin with ambition still ahead of them. Ferrier arrived carrying four decades of accumulated knowledge and, perhaps more importantly, the presence of the next generation beside him. “I would never have founded Laurent Ferrier SA at the age of 63 without my son by my side,” he says. “His expertise as a movement constructor gave me both confidence and purpose.” The maison, then, was not simply a late-career reinvention. It became something far more personal: “A project of transmission”.

The industry appeared to recognise the significance almost immediately. The maison’s very first creation, the Classic Tourbillon Double Hairspring, won the Best Men’s Watch prize at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2010. It was, Ferrier admits, unexpected. “A member of the jury we had met a few months prior strongly encouraged us to submit the piece,” he recalls. “Winning that year alongside and against maisons such as Vacheron Constantin and François-Paul Journe was memorable.” Yet the validation that mattered, he is careful to note, was not of the prize itself but of the philosophy the watch carried. Since then his brand, Laurrent Ferrier, has racked up a number of prestigious accolades. Its École Annual Calendar Slate Grey, for instance, won the coveted “men’s complication” prize at Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève in 2018. Yet, when asked which accomplishment gives him the greatest satisfaction, his answer moves entirely away from trophies and critical acclaim. “What gives me the greatest satisfaction,” he says, “is seeing collectors connect emotionally with our watches.”

To celebrate 15 years of independent creation, Ferrier returned to the origins of his horological adventure with Classic Tourbillon Teal - Série Atelier, inspired by 19th century pocket watches; the Sport Auto “On Track” pièce uniques made for the 10th edition of Only Watch; an ink sketch of the the Sport Auto “On Track”; Laurent Ferrier with cofounder François Servanin during the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race That emotional connection sits at the centre of Ferrier’s philosophy and explains why ideas such as rarity and limitation are treated very differently within the maison. Rarity and beyond

Production at Laurent Ferrier has always remained deliberately restrained, not as an exercise in artificial scarcity but as the inevitable consequence of craftsmanship executed at an uncompromising level. “In haute horlogerie, scarcity is often a natural result of craftsmanship,” Ferrier says. “When you work with care, with small teams, and with a high level of finishing, production is inherently limited.” Within that already limited output sit the maison’s limited-edition releases, including the annual Série Atelier pieces, watches produced in extremely small numbers. The most recent among these being a reinterpretation of the Classic Tourbillon, released on the maison’s 15th anniversary, was limited to five pieces. Five, in Ferrier’s world, does not function as a marketing exercise. It is simply the number of pieces that could be made by its watchmakers to the standard the maison demands, within the time available to make them properly.

In haute horlogerie, the pièce unique represents the absolute expression of the watchmaker's art: A single object, conceived for a single individual, that can never be repeated. It is a tradition rooted in the earliest history of fine watchmaking, when commissions from royalty and nobility demanded objects of singular purpose and personal meaning. Here, according to Ferrier, rarity alone becomes almost meaningless unless accompanied by coherence and emotional integrity. “A true pièce unique goes beyond rarity,” Ferrier says. “Every element should feel justified. It is not about adding complexity but about achieving harmony.” That becomes especially visible through the maison’s contribution to Only Watch, the charitable auction supporting research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Since its founding in 2005, the initiative has raised more than CHF 128 million for medical research. For Ferrier, creating a unique watch for Only Watch carried both creative freedom and responsibility simultaneously. “You want to produce something truly exceptional,” he says, “while contributing to an important cause”.

But even here, the watch itself is only part of the story. For Ferrier, the finest pièce uniques ultimately emerge from relationships as much as mechanics. “The best pièce uniques are born from relationships,” he says. “They require dialogue and mutual understanding.” The challenge, he explains, lies in balancing personal expression with the integrity of the maison itself. “It is a delicate balance,” he says, “but when achieved, it results in something truly meaningful.” This is ultimately what Laurent Ferrier understands limitation to mean. Not exclusivity imposed from the outside, but a natural consequence of pursuing depth, coherence and emotional sincerity at the highest possible level.