A world of one's own: Festive celebrations take many forms beyond tradition

Outside, drones trace patterns across the sky. The celebrations can include music, such as by the Nizami Bandhu, the Sufi qawwali singers whose family has sung at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi for around 700 years. Their rendition of “Kun Faya Kun” featured in the movie Rockstar.

A festival away from home

For those looking beyond their own homes, Bhangay’s destination suggestions span places where Diwali already has a cultural presence and those where a celebration can be created around the family. Evoke, for instance, Dholavira in Kutch, Gujarat, famed as an archaeological site of a walled Harappan city that dates back more than 4,500 years. In Chaguanas, Trinidad, Divali Nagar reflects the Indo-Trinidadian community’s relationship with the festival of lights. A family can have an experience curated around the festival there, rather than simply attend a public celebration.