Animal kingdom: Gucci, LV accessories bring luxury to furry companions

A Gucci dog harness (₹85,000-plus), a Louis Vuitton leash (upwards of ₹50,000), a Tommy Hilfiger raincoat (₹13,000), or a Ralph Lauren dog treat jar (₹9,400-odd) and ceramic food bowl (upwards of ₹5,000) — the furry friends now own all this and more.

For those used to the good life, pet beds need to align with the aesthetics of the house; wellness must go beyond food; and grooming sessions ought to involve luxury spas.

Shambhavi, founder of The Flamingo Life, a Delhi-based furniture and handcrafted pet bed manufacturer, says when making the purchase for their pets, people now ask questions around material, craftsmanship, ergonomics, and how a piece fits into the look and feel of their home — “exactly the way they would while buying furniture for themselves”.

Her handcrafted pet beds are mostly made of solid wood such as ashwood, mango wood, or teakwood, and cost up to ₹30,000. The pieces are such that “people tell us visitors don’t realise it’s a pet bed until their dog or cat walks over and curls up on it,” says Shambhavi. Also Read Right fit: How architecture reflects ideas of longevity and everyday living With most pet parents being young and digitally savvy, premiumisation is a well-thought-out choice. Saurabh Jain, chief executive officer of New Delhi-based pet care platform Zigly Pet Care, says, “People want to spend on quality products and services. You can’t just sell them the same product at a higher price.”

Natural ash wood pet bed with tufted cushion and bolster pillow. Photo: Courtesy The Flamingo Life In the lifestyle segment alone, which forms a large part of everyday pampering, Zigly Pet Care has over 30 stock-keeping units. “There’ s demand for even the highest price points” – and seasonal trends, Jain says. The store recently launched a monsoon collection in apparel. Winter essentials will follow. Then there’ll be festive wear — Diwali specials, Holi wear, you name it. Beyond accessories, there’s growing focus on pet wellbeing, including mental health and issues such as anxiety. This includes preventive care, nutrition, emotional wellbeing, mobility, and sleep quality. “People are asking the same questions for their pets as they ask for themselves: How can I help them age better? How can I reduce stress? How can I improve their daily wellbeing?” says Richa Jaggi, cofounder and chief marketing officer at Awshad, a cannabidiol (CBD) oil-based healing platform. Most pet parents, she says, come with concerns about anxiety, age-related joint pain, arthritis, digestive concerns, and sleep disturbances.