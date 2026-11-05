Art of adornment: Rubies, pearls and polkis redefine festive jewellery

Ear cuffs are gaining popularity, while men are embracing brooches on bandhgalas, sherwanis and classic jackets, along with statement buttons, cufflinks.

“Our approach to jewellery is not restricted by gender. All our necklaces can be worn as unisex pieces,” he says. The real shift, he adds, is towards personal expression and wearing jewellery in a way that feels authentic.

Shri Paramani Jewels

Think Kharbooja-cut stones, rose-cut diamonds, natural emeralds, rubies, lal ladhi (spinel), and distinctive precious pearls, including Venezuelan and Basra pearls, for Diwali. Intricate figurines of deities, crafted in nakashi, make these pieces even more special.

“Rather than treating jewellery purely as an accessory, men are opting for statement rings, brooches, necklaces, bracelets and layered chains,” says Vinay Gupta, founder, Shri Paramani, which has preserved the ancestral secrets of Indian goldsmithing for some 200 years. Rooted in the historic streets of Old Delhi, Shri Paramani Jewels turns to ancient methods, bringing traditional craftsmanship into a contemporary context. The focus remains on preserving the intricacy and character of time-honoured techniques while creating jewellery that resonates with modern sensibilities.