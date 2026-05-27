Art of scarcity: Why rarity remains the ultimate luxury currency

A Rolls-Royce designed piece by piece on demand. A limited-edition handbag accessible only through auction houses. A hand-stitched gown fashioned in over 200 days and worth over a million dollars. A watch so rare that the piece count is written on the caseback, or one that hides a mysterious poem engraved by the watchmaker.

Welcome to the new high-stakes game of in luxury defined by rarity and originality. It’s a fleeting world, where if you miss it, it’s gone.

This one-of-one world exists beyond logos in the realm of storytelling, says Chandni Agarwal, India spokesperson of the iconic luxury handbags brand Judith Leiber Couture. And it is presented through a limited number of launches to reinforce the brand’s sense of rarity and creative leadership, she adds.

For the brands, the triggers for going down the limited-edition lane are also limited, such as a significant milestone or an anniversary, says Sameer Awasthi, founder of Indian Watch Connoisseur. Take the example of Swiss luxury watchmaker Rolex, which launched a limited-edition collection, Oyster 100, in March this year to commemorate 100 years of its first waterproof case watch invented by its founder, Hans Wilsdorf. Apart from “100 years” engraved on the dial, the bezel also has a crown with “100” written on it. Also Read Armani weighs splitting 15% stake equally among preferred buyers: Report Then there are few-of-a-kind pieces that emerge from luxe collaborations. Over a decade ago, auto major BMW and fashion house Louis Vuitton partnered to launch a limited-edition four-piece carbon fibre luggage set tailormade to fit in the BMW i8. It remains among the top searched products, with its resale value surging seven times to $177,000 (over ₹16 lakh) in 2025.

Just last month, Swiss watchmaker Hublot launched a 200-piece collection in collaboration with celebrated Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, marking 15 years of his association with the brand. In sneakers, Nike, Adidas, and Chanel often partner with luxury designers and artists for special-edition collections, which are then mostly sold exclusively through their stores and cost upwards of ₹4-5 lakh. “In India, the limited editions largely come from European fashion houses in the form of watches, apparel, sneakers, bags, etc. But there’s also a rise in the concept of limited branded residences,” says Amit Saxena, managing director at Nuvama Private, a wealth management firm.

For some brands, creating fewer pieces is a conscious choice owing to a detailed manufacturing process and the rarity of the materials used. Judith Leiber is an example, where each piece is handcrafted by artisans. From the intricate crystal placement to the finishing details, every product undergoes a specialised, labour-intensive process to ensure precision, quality, and individuality. Likewise for specialised mechanical handcrafted timepieces such as those by Swiss luxury watch manufacturer FP Journe. The independent horologist makes no more than 1,000 watches a year, and the price of each can run into crores of rupees. “Now, this product is exclusive by the nature of production. The brand is not marketing it as rare. People will line up for it, wait for it,” says Awasthi.

Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Offshore collection with moon phases and leap year indication; Alexander Amosu Vanquish II Bespoke suit, valued over $100,000, has nine 18K gold and a pave set diamond buttons — it is delivered in a Rolls-Royce; Off-white for Nike Air Jordan 1 Beaverton, Oregon, USA, 1985; and Hermès limited-edition Kelly Doll handbag Besides wearables, there is also a growing demand for limited-edition toys. A Dark Knight-inspired Batman statue, for instance, costs close to ₹50,000. “What makes these exclusive and rare, unlike the others, is the detailing, or the theme, or perhaps even the way Batman is standing,” says Devesh Chhabria, founder of Mumbai-based Superhero Toy Store, an online retail platform that specialises in premium pop culture merchandise, action figures, and statues. “With the rise in nuclear families,” he says, “people have more space to express their personality.”

Who’s on the calling list? With the exclusive is the hyper-exclusive – an informal club of buyers who get the first call from the brand when there is a limited-edition drop. Tikka Shatrujit Singh, chairman and founder of luxury consulting firm JMC, who was also Louis Vuitton’s chief representative in Asia back in the 1990s, goes back in time. “The origin of special orders most likely started with European and Indian aristocracy,” he says. “Then it was the big families of America — the Rockefellers, Vanderbilts, Kennedys — before the Arab petrodollar billionaires came into the picture.” High-end limited-edition products, he adds, are the core of a brand and they want to ensure those reach the right kind of people. After all, “anybody who goes out of the store carrying your limited edition is almost like an ambassador”, he explains.

So the first filter is an invite-only launch. It usually involves examining their database and prioritising the most loyal clients. “For limited editions, brands look at the enthusiasts who are not merely buyers,” says Awasthi. “If you have been attending the private viewings, been using the brand for a while, or are not buying just for the sake of reselling, these factors are considered.” Besides prioritising loyal clients, they also look for users of exclusive banking facilities. “They might collaborate with banks such as American Express for their black card users — an exclusive, invitation-only card designed for the ultra-wealthy; or Coutts & Co, with which the royal British family has maintained banking relationship,” says Singh.

Agarwal says the idea is to also build a new community of collectors. Brands like Patek Philippe, Richard Mille and Rolex don’t advertise limited editions publicly — they work through private banking relationships to identify who gets allocation, says Rohit Suri, chief executive officer of the UNHI Business, Ionic Wealth, a wealth-tech platform. “Art galleries like Gagosian and Hauser & Wirth routinely brief advisors before major shows.” But the ultimate pinnacle of limited edition is when a brand makes a piece unique to a client. “Breguet, Rolex, Richard Mille, all these brands create special pieces for somebody like Anant Ambani, who is a watch enthusiast. It’s bespoke and the brand does not intend to make more units,” says Awasthi.

The Ocean Dream, the largest fancy vivid blue-green diamond known to exist (Photo: Courtesy Christie’s) Going, going, gone For collectibles that are both rare and have a historical significance, auction houses often come into the picture. British auction house Christie’s Geneva sale in May had a 1930 Audemars Piguet chronograph wristwatch. “Rare collections of Yves Saint Laurent and Hubert de Givenchy are also sold by us,” says the spokesperson at Christie’s, adding that the auction house has, in the past, also sold from private collections like jewels once owned by Elizabeth Taylor and Princess Margaret. For niche products, uber luxury brands often turn to experiential marketing. Thanush Joseph, cofounder of Seventy Event Media Group, who has organised such events, says there are full-day or maybe weekend experiences, which could take months of planning. “For instance, the guests would be ferried to the venue on a 90-foot private yacht. There they would find a stylist, get to experience rare wines and cigars or a chocolate parlour before they are finally introduced to the special-edition product.”

For automobiles, it is often an on-hand experience. “If it is an SUV, they may plan a visit to rough terrains with luxe camp stays,” he says. For performance cars, it could be a track day, he adds. Private wealth managers and concierge services are also taking note of the rising demand for passion buying. For the limited editions that go out for open sale, especially, prior access to information about the launch is a key component. Quintessentially, a Gurugram-based luxury lifestyle management service, has a reactive approach for customers who specify their demands. “Members reach out with specific requests, and we activate our global network — including brand relationships, international concierge teams, and trusted partners — to source the piece,” says Mishti Bose, group CEO, Quintessentially India. The other approach, the Bose adds, is the proactive one, where the company stays closely connected with brands and partners to identify upcoming or newly available limited editions, which are then curated and presented to members based on their preferences.

Suri says, globally, major private banks have dedicated “passion asset” or “collectibles” desks. “They advise on watches, art, wine, classic cars, rare sneakers — framed as alternative asset allocation, not just lifestyle spending, and the brands often leverage these networks.” In India, however, he says this is an emerging space rather than a formalised one. “Ultra-high-networth clients typically rely on personal networks, global private banks, or specialist dealers for collectibles, with domestic wealth managers still building depth and access,” he adds. Globally, while collectibles, especially watches and art are viewed as investable assets, supported by auction benchmarks and advisory ecosystems, in India, structural factors such as taxation, import duties, and a relatively small market base have kept participation measured, he adds.