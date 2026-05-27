Artistry in residence: Liveable home decor steeped in nostalgia, creativity

O n a warm day in Gurugram, Anjali Singh and Meeta Bedi are busy interacting with visitors at their workplace, Studio 102, amid colourful artworks in concrete, a largely unexplored medium in the creative universe, which the two have been trying to reimagine in unique ways. More so now, given the shift they have noticed in the last couple of years in how people approach art.

People, they say, increasingly want them to create “liveable art”, which the two define as “spaces where art is not just seen, but experienced in everyday life”.

So, besides creating sculptural wall art, Singh and Bedi now experiment with console tables, mirrors, candle stands, tray tables, and so on — each customised to desire. It is a time-intensive process, one that involves mixing various materials and colour pigments developed after trial and error to significantly reduce the weight of the concrete. The two artists say they’re getting called by architects, interior designers, and leading hotel chains, besides individuals, to create such one-of-a-kind artworks.

A duet swing (Photo: Courtesy Tectona Grandis Furniture) Also Read A date with Swiss horologists Shona Taine & Laurent Ferrier on art of time Luxury is no longer just about paintings, sculptures, and limited-edition prints. It is also about creating art that feels lived-in and integrates into homes and high-end commercial spaces. To be sure, artists, as an extension of their creativity, have often experimented with home solutions through art. MF Husain, one of India’s most valued modernists who continues to set auction records, once made toys and furniture. And modernist Salvador Dalí’s Mae West Lips Sofa blurred the line between sculpture and sofa, even though the artist didn’t intend for people to sit on it.

Motif mania hand tufted woollen and viscose rug (Photo: Courtesy Obeettee Carpets) Around two years ago, Mumbai-based architect Rooshad Shroff’s collection, INpLAY, with furniture carved from Burmese teak, featured contemporary artist T Venkanna’s art in marble and semiprecious stones. Functional art is increasingly finding more takers, especially as people seek inspiration in their own homes or office spaces to evoke feelings steeped in nostalgia and the creative spirit. Take the Imli Bench by Hyderabad-based The Wicker Story. Inspired by childhood memories of the fruit and the traditional, sustainable craft of cane-making, the seating solution combines this indigenous technique found in various parts of India with a contemporary, nuanced global approach.

Says Priyanka Narula, founder, The Wicker Story: “There is a noticeable shift today towards more mindful, personality-driven homes. People are seeking pieces that do more than fill a room. They want objects that contribute to how a space feels and functions.” Mumbai’s Nilaya Anthology, a luxury store spread over 100,000 sq ft that opened last year, taps into that sentiment with a slew of art-inspired home décor items. One of them is the Pedro Friedeberg-inspired Hand Chair from the 1960s in wicker. It’s bespoke in that it’s by commission only, as is another of its seating solutions, also in wicker, inspired by 15th-century South Asian homes of nobility. The lifestyle store aims to bring to India statement pieces from across the globe that bridge the worlds of art and functionality.

Hand cut out design chair in wicker (Photo: Courtesy Nilaya Anthology) In New Delhi, Raseel Gujral Ansal, co-founder of Casa Pop, which brings out art-inspired furniture, recently launched her new collection, Inscape, inspired by Indian royalty. Each of the pieces, just like any other work of art, has a name. For instance, there is Baraat Sher , a long bar cabinet with digitally printed wooden surfaces, metal accents, and other detailing to make it a statement piece. Gujral reasons that art in homes is no longer passive. Rather than being seen as a separate entity, she is of the view that “art shapes the spaces we inhabit”.

Pride in exclusivity By integrating artisanal masterpieces, living spaces are being transformed into highly personal, interactive galleries. “People are trading purely functional decor for pieces with a soul and a story,” says Angelique Dhama, president of Obeetee, a 106-year-old luxury hand-knotted carpet company, and in the process, living alongside craftsmanship. Obeettee has, in the past, partnered with fashion designers such as Tarun Tahiliani, Abraham & Thakore, Shantanu & Nikhil, and Raghvendra Rathore, as well as multidisciplinary culinary artist Eeshaan Kashyap, among others, for its range of carpets. It had also collaborated with Husain on a limited range of textile masterpieces.

Poltrona Frau’s archibald delicate, limited to 200 units (Photo: Courtesy Poltrona Frau X Shepard Fairey) Ahmedabad-based Design ni Dukaan, which focuses on architecture, interior design, furniture, and so on, is among those turning the spotlight on craftspeople. For its latest collection, “Roop Aroop”, its founder and principal architect Veeram Shah collaborated with other studios to create functional art pieces such as cabinets, desks, swings, and low-seating solutions. The techniques used were the ones that are disappearing in time with many of the artisans last in the lineage to practise such crafts. Now, imagine a partition piece or a desk in teak, created in an indigenous art form by one of the last few craftsmen. The result: Exclusivity coupled with the joy of saving a piece of heritage and bringing it home by integrating it in a contemporary language.