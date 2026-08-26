At home with books: The art of creating thoughtfully planned libraries

A rchitect Robert Stephens and graphic designer Tina Nandi’s life had always revolved around books, so it was a natural decision to have their home revolve around a library. At Urbs Indis, the residence the couple built in Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar, bookshelves rise as high as two-and-a-half floors — enfolded by stairs that lead from Stephens’ architecture studio to the living and dining areas, and culminate in their 10-year-old son Kai’s bedroom. “The bookshelf actually holds up the staircase, so how we move through this space becomes a metaphor for how we experience life,” Stephens says. Urbs Indis, a home library in Bengaluru that hosts public walkthroughs. Photo: Courtesy Tina Nandi rchitect Robert Stephens and graphic designer Tina Nandi’s life had always revolved around books, so it was a natural decision to have their home revolve around a library. At Urbs Indis, the residence the couple built in Bengaluru’s CV Raman Nagar, bookshelves rise as high as two-and-a-half floors — enfolded by stairs that lead from Stephens’ architecture studio to the living and dining areas, and culminate in their 10-year-old son Kai’s bedroom. “The bookshelf actually holds up the staircase, so how we move through this space becomes a metaphor for how we experience life,” Stephens says.

Also Read The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening Untouched by fears that reading may be dead or that a ‘post-literate era’ has dawned, bibliophiles across India continue to build and look after home libraries. Luxurious reading rooms have worked their way into homes, often tricked out with floor-to-ceiling displays, layered lighting, plush chairs, electric fireplaces, even climate-control features that protect their contents from heat and moisture. It’s emblematic, perhaps, of the calm people are seeking in times of disquiet. Beyond metaphors, Stephens and Nandi’s wrap-around library serves a practical purpose, too. “Since the books are not on a facade, they don’t get hit by direct sunlight.” Their collection contains delicate archival volumes about Indian cities, which the couple have showcased in equally rare material: Burmese teak that was carefully salvaged from a demolished colonial-era building in Madhya Pradesh. “We wanted to create a space where the books stay in as good a condition as they are now even 200 years on,” the architect says.

Longevity was similarly a priority at Alibaug’s The Library House, named so after the 30,000 books that its resident family has collected over decades of travel. Architecturally, the books themselves become the material expression of the building, observes Ekta Parekh, co-founder at reD Architects, which conceptualised the design. “Instead of conventional masonry walls, full-height timber shelving forms the enclosure of the space, allowing thousands of book spines to create a living façade that evolves as the collection grows.” The library has large overhangs that ward off rainwater, and garage-style motorised doors that slide open and seamlessly connect it to an outdoor pool deck.

A double-height home library with rolling ladders in Pune. Photo: Courtesy Insitu Design Studio Elaborate home libraries call for achieving a “balance between scale and usability,” says architect Sahiba Madan of Insitu Design. She recently created a double-height library in the living room of a young family’s second home in Pune. The challenge with such a heavily vertical design was that the top of the teak bookshelves could end up merely ornamental. So, in came integrated rolling ladders that ensure full accessibility. Comfortable cane-and-wood seating, including a swinging bench, were placed nearby to encourage lingering, reading, and conversation. It is not only the bibliophiles who invest in grand reading rooms. A Pune-based industrialist family wanted a library space where they could hold meetings by day and come together for coffee and board games in the evenings. Books bring warmth and cosiness, says the project’s designer Aashi Gupta, who drew from classic European libraries and Rajasthani palaces — mixing broody wooden cabinets with a Persian rug, brass chandeliers, and deep-tufted thrones. Some of her other clients have requested the addition of library shelves to bring softness to their home theatre room, or even to conceal a cigar lounge.

Secret features and rare objects give libraries a sense of play. “Homes should surprise you,” says Jasem Pirani, co-founder of MuseLAB, “especially in spaces meant for learning and imagination.” The architect is currently working on Vistoso RoHjem, the residence of a bookworm couple in Mumbai. Here, books will be displayed from floor to ceiling in a glass-and-wood cabin that opens up into the dining room, while the shelf will feature a secret door that connects with the master bedroom. At another private library in Mumbai, Pirani placed a hand-carved wooden owl as the ‘librarian-on-duty’ to match that home’s whimsical spirit and be a conversation starter. In other homes, he has helped people set up reading alcoves, stair libraries, and hallway book walls. The lighting in such spaces needs to be layered carefully for maximum effect. During the day, natural light creates warmth and depth, while in the evenings, softer pools of light transform the library into a more intimate setting.