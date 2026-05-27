Collector's vault: Inside the booming market for bespoke souvenirs

A PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card, issued as a prize in a late-1990s children’s contest, sold for $16.492 million earlier this year, up from $5.27 million when it was acquired in 2021. A copy of Action Comics #1, printed in 1938 for 10 cents, has sold for over $3 million. Across a board, an army stands in formation – kings, queens, pawns – each piece cast in 18k white gold, set with over 500 carats of diamonds, sapphires and South Sea pearls, part of Colin Burn’s Pearl Royale chess set valued at $4 million, one of only three ever made.

None of these – with the exception of perhaps the chess set that cannot be used without diminishing its value – was made for this kind of value. A trading card printed for children now deals at the price of real estate. A jersey made for play moves into the territory of fine art. At Pundole’s, a Mumbai-based auction house, this world of fixed runs and limited editions plays out across categories. “Most collectibles gain additional importance and value based on who owned them, the context in which they were used, and the history they carry,” says Mallika Sagar, specialist and auctioneer, at Pundole’s. “Sentiment and emotion can be huge determining factors, because ultimately it is these intangible values that decide what someone is willing to pay.”

A picnic basket used by Marilyn Monroe sold at nearly 10 times its estimate at a 1999 Christie’s auction. More than two decades later, Monroe memorabilia continues to command the same pull. Julien’s Auctions is set to mark what would have been the Hollywood star’s 100th birthday with a sale of nearly 400 lots, including wardrobe pieces, cosmetics, private letters and even a handwritten recipe, with estimates ranging from a few hundred dollars to over $100,000 for select pieces. A signed Virat Kohli jersey from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, his last as India’s ODI captain, sold for Rs 40 lakh at a Pundole’s auction in 2024. The ball used in Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup sold for $2.4 million. His jersey from that match sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in 2022. And a jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA Finals sold for $10.1 million, while a pair of his game-worn sneakers has crossed $2 million at auction.

A signed Virat Kohli jersey from the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup; jersey worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals (Photo: Pundole’s/Reuters) Also Read Your signature, on wheels: The 'few-offs' keeping coachbuilding alive Auction houses such as New Jersey-based Goldin are seeing record pricing across sports memorabilia and trading cards, with top lots regularly crossing into the multi-million dollar territory. Cartridges and boxed editions, produced to be opened and played, are now kept sealed, valued for remaining untouched – even within contemporary gaming. Rare Counter-Strike skins such as the Dragon Lore have been listed at over $100,000, traded and held without being used. “Several functional objects have had their utilitarian value eclipsed by their importance as collectibles,” Sagar adds.

A PSA 10 Pokémon Charizard card went for over $400,000 (Photo: Pexels) It’s the same in pop culture, too. Pokémon cards, Hot Wheels cars, and early comic editions, for instance, were produced to circulate and handled without consequence. As collectibles, that circulation narrows. Among these are a PSA 10 Charizard card that has sold for over $400,000, and a copy of Amazing Fantasy #15, printed in 1962 for 12 cents, which fetched over $3.6 million. Early pressings of The Beatles (White Album) have sold for over $700,000. In contemporary anime, limited-edition production material and collectibles from series such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen now command significant resale premiums. Original production cels (cel-ga) from films such as Akira have sold for tens of thousands of dollars. A first-edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, originally priced at £10, sold for $471,000 at Heritage Auctions in Dallas in 2021.

Limited-edition releases are structured before they reach the market. Designer vinyl toys such as KAWS Companion figures and BE@RBRICK editions are issued in small runs, often numbered, with retail prices ranging from Rs 20,000 to over Rs 1 lakh, depending on scale and collaboration. Special-edition consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, are released in fixed quantities tied to specific titles and are not restocked once sold out. In India, retailers such as Fatcat Collectibles report similar demand across trading cards, figurines and franchise merchandise, with certain pieces priced upwards of Rs 50,000 at launch. These releases are tracked in advance, often selling out within minutes and moving quickly into resale markets at higher prices.

Marilyn Monroe’s white dress from The Seven Year Itch that fetched over $5.6 million (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) In film and celebrity memorabilia, the objects themselves are often unremarkable: A basket, a costume, a prop built for use within a specific moment. Their association does the work. A white dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in The Seven Year Itch sold for over $5.6 million at auction. Collectors today often move across categories, from art to memorabilia to decorative objects, guided less by function and more by what an object represents, says Sagar. Items are bought with an eye on future value, and preserved carefully. Owning and positioning overlap.