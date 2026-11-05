Couture meets culture: Heritage and modernity redefine Diwali dressing

Aisha Rao
Hybrid silhouettes and vibrant applique define Aisha Rao’s festive aesthetic. Her bronze-ivory Interaurum mesh sari lehenga from the ‘Inter-Hana’ collection combines a sari’s fluidity with a lehenga’s structure, while sculptural fishtail lehengas create statuesque contours. Jewel tones, lavender, deep seal brown and ivory dominate the palette. Younger fashionistas favour vibrant shararas, Khwaab co-ords and the regal Ameeran Anarkali. Menswear, meanwhile, explores cropped bandhgalas, sweeping coats, fluid stoles and revived safas. And her ‘Dev’ look pairs contemporary tailoring with floor-grazing Chanderi silk dhoti pants, balancing structure and movement.
Dolly J
Men’s Diwali dressing is embracing understated sophistication, with classic Indian silhouettes reimagined through sharper cuts, richer textures and relaxed tailoring. Open jackets and contemporary interpretations of achkans and sherwanis are gaining favour. Embroidery is becoming more considered, with Kashidakari, subtle zardozi, tonal threadwork and delicate motifs replacing heavy embellishment. A hint of shimmer or an intricately worked jacket makes a statement without appearing overdone. “This year men are going to have a little more fun with festival dressing,” says Dolly J, highlighting experimentation with proportions, layering, unexpected colours and textures, while retaining an overall sense of refinement.