Diyas & delicacies: Diwali entertaining gets a touch of luxury, tradition

“Everything is customised, bite-sized, or served in bowls, so it’s easy for guests to mingle,” he says.

Chef Bharati Sanghi, director of Life Artisanal Food, favours Marwari heirloom recipes, traditional diyas and elaborate floral arrangements. “No one wants an elaborate sit-down meal,” she says, advocating a fluid style of entertaining rooted in tradition.

Meanwhile, catering company Cuisines and Concepts is exploring themes such as “marigold and kansa” and “rosewood and gold”, combining textured linens, warm lighting and earthy palettes that carry through to the food and cocktails.

Menu matters

Fresh, comforting food with inventive flourishes is shaping festival menus. Vishal Sinha, founder of We The Chefs, which connects home chefs with hosts, cites Chicken 65 canapes, pulled mutton vol-au-vents and jackfruit kosha rolls served with artisanal cocktails at an intimate 12-guest party. Brass diyas, beeswax candles and marigold strings completed the setting.