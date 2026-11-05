Draped in light: Diwali celebrations blend storytelling, food, architecture

This year’s preferences, he says, include elaborate figurative prints, botanical patterns and strong geometric designs. Fabrics depicting richly dressed figures, intricate jewellery and traditional costumes in shades of rust, turquoise, olive and gold are finding their way into statement upholstery, cushions and decorative panels.
The attention to detail extends to seemingly minor decisions, from texture and piping to borders and finishing.
“The aim is to create interiors that reflect people’s individual tastes rather than follow a standard festive look,” Chauhan says.
The festive makeover is also moving beyond the formal living room.
According to Shuchita Sancheti Garg, founder of luxury home decor brand vVyom by Shuchita, homeowners are paying equal attention to dining areas, outdoor spaces, bedrooms and smaller corners where friends and family gather.