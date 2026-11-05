Draped in light: Diwali celebrations blend storytelling, food, architecture

A t a Diwali celebration hosted at a private residence in Mumbai, guests could choose how they wanted to spend their evening. One section featured a rotating lineup of standup comedians and singers; another was devoted to gaming; while a third offered a more relaxed setting for conversation and dining. Rather than follow a prescribed programme, guests moved between experiences at their leisure.

The party, conceptualised by Mumbai-based Kkings Events, a luxury planner, reflects a growing preference among affluent hosts for celebrations that include both individual experiences and spectacle.

Such an evening comes at a price. According to Monil Shah, the company’s cofounder and chief executive officer, indicative starting costs range from ₹30 lakh to ₹45 lakh at the host’s own venue, and can rise to ₹40 lakh to ₹60 lakh at an external location.