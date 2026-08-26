Echoes in ink: Inside the world of rare books, ancient maps and collectors

L ike Rome, great home libraries are not built in a day,” Rashi Jain Dugar always tells people who are eager to stock up on antiquarian books. It does not always stop them from trying. One family of Italians recently walked into her South Delhi store, Memoirs of India, and each picked up several rare books and prints. At the counter, to her surprise, they said the little daughter would be paying — she had chosen to spend her savings this way.

“When I first started, the older generation with deep pockets were collecting these artefacts. Now it is young people, too,” says Jain Dugar, the third-generation owner of the store that started in 1967.

Rare books at Memoirs of India, Delhi. Photo: Courtesy Memoirs of India Also Read The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening Among their centuries-old offerings is a signed first edition of Rabindranath Tagore’s Stray Birds translated in English (1916), and a late-1800s copy of Charles Darwin’s The Origin of Species. The bookstore recently went online, which has expanded the geographical range of enquiries. For booksellers themselves, research happens offline and extends outside the country. “Not everything is on Google,” says Dilnavaz Mehta, who set up Rare Finds in Mumbai in 1996. “There is a particular joy in finding a book that cannot be manufactured. It is no longer in print and depends entirely on availability.” She recently added to her store 1914’s Deccan Nursery Tales by the British author Charles Kincaid with illustrations by Indian painter MV Dhurandhar — a unique document of Indian folklore.

Romeo and Juliet from the illustrated Imperial Shakespeare collection at Rare Finds, Mumbai. Photo: Courtesy Rare Finds The special nature of her curation, once dismissed as “second-hand books”, has earned fans over time. In another important find, she sourced the Works of Shakespeare, an illustrated set of tragedies, histories, and comedies, which together weigh 12.5 kg. Many now approach her in hopes of tracing a piece of their family history, perhaps a book mentioning a grandparent or the town their great-grandfather belonged to. “These books pass through multiple hands, so the previous owner or quaint notations can sometimes make them more collectible,” says Mehta.

The Sacred Theory of the Earth, containing an account of the origin of the earth by Thomas Burnet. Photo: Courtesy Rare Finds Not every old book is rare, and not all rare books are old, explains Jain Dugar. A signed first edition of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire sells for ₹2.6 lakh, even if it was published in 2000. Meanwhile, a 1700s title may be available for a few thousand rupees if there is no rarity to it. People also pick up prints and maps to decorate their home libraries. One example among the earliest maps of India, ‘Decima Asiae Tabvla’ by Jacob Pentius de Leucho, dates back to 1511, with details etched in black and red.