Rest assured: Recovery takes centre stage as strength, mobility goals grow

R est is the new flex. “The best way I can describe it is that working out is like breathing in, and recovery is like breathing out,” says entrepreneur and cricketer David Mathias who plays for Bahrain. More people, it turns out, are now keen to exhale.

“Almost every fitness wearable has shifted its focus from tracking activity alone to recovery,” observes Mathias, who launched his own recovery tech company, ARC Athlete Recovery, in 2021.

Sometime in the last decade, productivity podcast scripts pivoted hard. After preaching the virtues of hustling through much of the 2010s, their hosts began to acknowledge the merits of self-care and down time. Sleeponomics has taken over since, touching everything, from supplements to soaps promising better rest. Studies find that Indians, on average, get about five hours and 46 minutes of sleep, well below the global mean of seven hours and 52 minutes. As people redesign their living and recreational habits, high-end gyms and luxury real estate developers alike are adding spaces for recovery.

Rest may itself, counterintuitively, be turning into a competitive sport, cautions Vikram Aditya Bhatia. “The science is still evolving,” says the former national-level tennis player, now the CEO of fitness and recovery chain Drive Fitt. Many products being marketed have either “been tested in small groups or are in the early stages of peer review”. Bhatia personally swears by a contrast of hot and cold therapies, something professional athletes have long relied on. Also Read Right fit: How architecture reflects ideas of longevity and everyday living Tanya Malik Chawla, clinical nutritionist and founder at Delhi-based Biology by Design, adds another layer of nuance. Like most metrics, sleep is bioindividual, she says, and it occurs differently in women compared to men. Perimenopause-led shifts cause women to commonly report 3 am sleep disruptions, for instance. The avid biohacker’s go-to for optimal rest is simple: Getting some movement outside in the early sunlight hours. “We discount how important the morning routine is to sleeping well at night.”

Gear you can wear The Oura smart ring, which tracks health metrics, including sleep. Photo Courtesy: Oura The Whoop band, a screenless device focused mainly on recovery, can calculate how much sleep one needs based on their recent sleep patterns, the strain from the day, the sleep debt they have accumulated, and any naps taken. It offers to soundlessly wake users through pulsing haptic alarms when they are are fully rested or at a pre-set time. Women can track their cycle, log symptoms, and learn how hormonal shifts tend to affect their sleep, recovery, and training. Oura is attempting to release smaller and smaller smart rings that claim to track every wink of sleep a user gets. These devices can, for instance, flag concerns if one’s breathing during sleep shows signs of disturbances or if their blood pressure does not naturally drop overnight, and suggest watching for other signs of poor rest such as fatigue, morning headaches, or snoring.

‘Intelligent’ beds Silicon Valley elites, some even known for working 120-hour weeks, have been vouching for “intelligent sleeping systems” such as the Eight Sleep Pod. It claims to help users sleep an extra hour every night through faster, deeper and less-interrupted slumber. A combination of things is at work: An adjustable base that plays soothing sounds, a bed cover that regulates temperature based on health tracking, a cooling blanket and pillowcase — all hooked to a hub and app-controlled. It sets users back by about ₹2.5 lakh. The Indian answer to it, Dreamspan, backed by Zerodha Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, makes many of the same promises. It lets users pick personalised temperatures for both sides of the bed. A mattress topper, a core controller, and bed base together track more than 100 biomarkers during sleep and sync them with the user’s other devices. Its starting price is ₹1.55 lakh.

Bougie bedding Those with simpler tastes may go for plush bedding or weighted blankets, instead of a tech-controlled sleep system. Perhaps a duvet cover made of linen woven from European-grown flax. Or, for an even more indulgent experience, cashmere and wool fibre blankets that are crafted, as their maker Lanificio Colombo says, “at the foot of the Alps” (about €2,920, or upwards of ₹3.20 lakh). Luxome’s bamboo lyocell blanket, with removable or integrated covers, retails for about $195 (over ₹18,500). Cold plunge, warm soak Many active people rely on a recovery-focused bath. Japan’s TOTO flotation tub, for instance, comes with silent jets that massage the lower back and feet. Its reinforced marble body has a curved shape that allows the shoulders and neck to receive a soak, and puts near-zero mechanical load on the joints. That is said to bring about a parasympathetic shift, moving the nervous system away from stress toward rest (Price: ₹45 lakh).

The TOTO recovery-focused flotation tub with silent jets. Photo Courtesy: TOTO India Another bathtub, by luxury fitness equipment maker Pent, also draws from Japanese soaking traditions. It comes with an integrated system that can cool water temperature down to 3°C (37.4°F), while also filtering out bacteria and impurities. Pair this with a massage table featuring in-built heating, and an ergonomic lounge chair capable of delivering pulsing massages — both made of solid wood and Italian leather. Heat and light Taking a cue from Nordic sporting culture, people are fitting their homes with saunas. ARC’s sauna comes in the form of pre-built panels, designed to be assembled within minutes.