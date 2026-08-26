Right fit: How architecture reflects ideas of longevity and everyday living

E very era leaves behind its signature room. More than any object, it’s these spaces that reveal what a generation chooses to value. They become quiet records of changing aspirations, redrawing the blueprint.

For decades, the markers of a luxury home were easy to recognise. Beyond Italian marble and soaring ceilings lay the rooms that signalled indulgence: A home theatre for weekend screenings; a temperature-controlled wine cellar; perhaps a cigar lounge; games room; or an infinity pool overlooking the city. Each new addition promised leisure. Each carved out another way to entertain, indulge or momentarily escape everyday life.

Those rooms haven’t disappeared.But the floor plan of luxury has begun to change.

Also Read The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening Workout bench offering multiple exercises. Photo Courtesy: Technogym Walk through a new generation of high-end residences, and another kind of space quietly commands attention. It may contain a strength machine, but also a Pilates reformer. A meditation corner sits beside an infrared sauna. Compression boots rest alongside massage guns, while biometric screens and connected fitness equipment share space with soft lighting, natural materials, and carefully filtered air. It is still called a home gym, though the name no longer fully explains what happens inside. What has emerged is more than a redesigned fitness room. Across high-end residential projects, wellness is moving from the clubhouse to the core of the home, influencing not just the amenities on offer but the way homes themselves are planned and lived in.

Aman Trehan, executive director at Trehan IRIS, a luxury real estate developer, sees that playing out across the sector. “Earlier, premium developments were differentiated by the scale of their amenities. Today, differentiation comes from how seamlessly wellness is woven into everyday life.” Rather than treating wellness as another feature on a brochure, architects and developers are planning communities around walkability, natural light, cleaner air, access to nature, and thoughtfully designed shared spaces that encourage healthier lifestyles. The numbers vouch for this. According to the Global Wellness Institute, wellness real estate has expanded from an estimated $225 billion in 2019 to $548 billion in 2024, making it one of the fastest-growing segments of the global wellness economy. As homes are increasingly expected to support health alongside comfort, the room once reserved for exercise is beginning to absorb a much broader role.

Technogym Biostrength’s personalise AI-enabled training Photo: Courtesy: Technogym Technogym Biostrength’s personalise AI-enabled trainingPhoto: Courtesy: Technogym The rubber flooring, mirrored walls and bulky machines that once defined home gyms are beginning to give way to spaces designed to blend into the rest of the residence rather than be shut away. Strength systems sit alongside Pilates reformers. Recovery tools share space with connected fitness equipment and performance-tracking wearables, while natural stone, timber finishes and soft lighting replace the industrial language of the commercial gym. Exercise is no longer the room's only purpose. It sits alongside recovery, mobility, mindfulness and preventive health as part of the daily routine. Long before wellness rooms became a fixture in luxury homes, boutique fitness studios had begun reimagining what spaces for movement could look like. Rows of treadmills and mirrored walls gradually gave way to calmer interiors where mobility, recovery and mindfulness came to occupy as much importance as exercise itself. Luxury homes are now borrowing from that same vocabulary, treating the wellness room less as a place to work out and more as another lived-in part of the house.

Style meets strength That presents a different challenge for the companies designing these spaces. Among them is Technogym, an Italian wellness firm whose connected fitness and wellness equipment are found in more than 400,000 private homes worldwide. The equipment is no longer expected to dominate the room; it has to belong within it. “Wellness should be seamlessly integrated into everyday life, and that means creating environments where aesthetics and performance coexist in perfect harmony,” says founder and president Nerio Alessandri. So, the equipment is designed not only to deliver top-tier functionality and biomechanical excellence but also to serve as timeless pieces of design, akin to luxury furniture.

A full body workout machine with an option of 200 exercises in less than 10 sq ft. Photo Courtesy: Technogym That ambition extends to the objects that occupy the room. Industrial finishes are giving way to natural materials, muted palettes and softer textures that sit more comfortably within residential interiors. Technogym’s Sand Stone collection, inspired by Mediterranean architecture, is one example of fitness equipment being designed to look less like machines and more like furniture. The intelligence behind these spaces is becoming quieter, too. The weighing scale and stopwatch are no longer the only measures of progress. Connected wearables, biometric assessments and AI-powered platforms now track everything, from mobility and recovery to sleep and performance, allowing routines to adapt to the individual rather than the other way around.

The connected sanctuary Technology is quietly changing the way these rooms are used as well. Technogym Checkup, an AI-powered assessment station, measures body composition, strength, balance, mobility and cognitive abilities before recommending a personalised training programme. Alessandri sees technology not as something that replaces human judgement but as something that informs it, thereby enhancing human potential. The objective, he adds, is to turn data into “clear insights” that help people train with greater awareness, safety and effectiveness. Rather than prescribing the same routine to everyone, the technology adapts training to the individual, treating exercise less as a generic activity than a personalised part of preventive health.