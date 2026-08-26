Spirit of space: A home that responds to a family's rhythm and lifestyle

I t could be something as opulent as turning your living room into a swimming pool with the click of a button or as subtle as having a nobody-can-see-me corner where you sit to read your favourite author. The fitness freak can have an entire floor transformed for gyming sessions, and the gaming geek can be left undisturbed with their curated setup.

Luxury today is about bringing comfort home rather than chasing it. It is also about creating spaces that are no longer confined by labels. For architects and interior designers, this is a transformation from the time when the conversation around planning a home focused largely on visual appeal.

“Luxury is now defined less by a prescribed visual language or the accumulation of expensive objects,” says Ankur Choksi, principal and co-founder, Studio Lotus, a Delhi-based architecture firm. Instead, it lies in the sense of calm, the movement of light and air, tactile and well-crafted materials, access to landscape, and the feeling that a home authentically reflects the lives of its inhabitants. Focus on passion-driven spaces is probably the single biggest change, says Azmin Kaka, principal designer at Mumbai-based Azmin Kaka Interiors. “A few years ago, people would ask me for a formal drawing room — stately, but largely unused,” she says. The beginning of the conversation has now shifted entirely to questions such as: Where will I read? Where will the kids eat mangoes in summer? Where will I go when I need 20 minutes to myself?

Also Read Luxury bed linen gains ground as better sleep becomes a wellness priority The answers lie in noticing how a family actually moves through their day, and giving each of those moments somewhere to land, Kaka says. She describes a recent project, a home garden, where the plot had a century-old tree. The entire space was eventually designed around it. “We created three moods in one garden, each for a different purpose,” Kaka says. The dining table sat right under the canopy, which became the lunch space in dappled light. A step below, a low platform with deep, soft seating and a few floor cushions was designed where the family could drink tea or coffee, and chat. And tucked beside the roots, almost hidden, was a quiet corner with a Buddha, a daybed and a lantern in the branches — a space for your ‘me time’. A balcony in a Mumbai home. Photo: Courtesy Biju Gopal

The challenge also lies in creating memorable spaces without really setting everything in stone. “People want residences that respond to their interests, lifestyle, routine, and passion, which can change over time,” says Choksi. So flexibility must be inherently ingrained in the design. Also important is the distinction between expense and value. “Durable materials, climatic responsiveness, ample daylight, skilled craftsmanship and adaptability may require greater investment at the outset, but they allow a space to age well,” he explains. Kaka, who specialises in projects that seamlessly integrate outdoor and indoor living, says that sometimes restraint is the hardest part to sell.

“There’s always a temptation to fill a space, to justify the budget with objects,” she says. In one of her sea-facing rooftop projects, the owners walked her through the property and said: “We want a place where we can have our morning coffee without checking our phones.” The ocean was already the star of the show. “Anything we added had to earn its place,” she says. So this is what she created: Deep, comfortable seating, plants to soften the edges, and lighting low enough to allow one to see the sky change colour. No feature wall. No statement installation.

While comfort remains at the core of these houses, aesthetic is not compromisable either. This is where elements like furniture, light, windows, and ventilation come into play, adding to the overall wellbeing of the residents. “People increasingly favour furniture that fosters both relaxation and connection, and gravitate towards pieces that offer unparalleled comfort, while preserving a timeless aesthetic,” says Amit Pai, managing director, Poltrona Frau India. “Rather than crafting products for a singular purpose, we now design pieces that seamlessly adapt to diverse environments, whether it be a library or office, an intimate reading nook, outdoor entertainment areas, or a curated living space,” Pai says.

The undertones — for instance, which room gets the most light, which way the wind goes, and which technology fills the gap — are also bespoke. “Thoughtfully designed lighting can create different moods, highlight architectural details, and make spaces feel more welcoming and comfortable,” says Frank Schloeder, managing director, Hafele South Asia, a hardware and lighting solutions company. This shift has led homeowners to view lighting as an integral part of interior planning rather than an afterthought. Top of that is technology that eases the living experience. “We see this through the growing demand for digital locks, ergonomic kitchen systems, intelligent storage solutions, and integrated hardware that simplify daily routines without compromising on design,” he adds.

Even the placement of window frames and doors cannot work in the background and without technology. Every luxury residence has its own architectural identity, and people increasingly expect fenestration systems to be customised to the design language, climate and lifestyle of the family. “The finest fenestration solutions are those where engineering remains invisible, allowing design and performance to coexist effortlessly,” says the spokesperson of Delhi-based fenestration service firm Window Magic. A minimalist sea facing rooftop space that Azmin Kaka designed for a Mumbai home.The focus was on comfortable seating, plants to soften the edges, and lighting low enough to allow one to see the sky change colour. Photo Courtesy: Biju Gopal

Fenestration determines how daylight enters a space, how fresh air circulates, how effectively external noise is controlled, and how comfortable interiors remain through changing seasons, thus making it a major factor in mindful living. “Smart automation is also increasingly relevant, allowing windows and doors to become part of connected homes through intelligent control, enhanced security and improved convenience,” the spokesperson adds. While keeping it lowkey is the new luxury, there are some things you simply cannot go subtle on. Equipment for a room theatre or gaming zone, or for that matter the gym, are among those. “For home gyms, after all, convenience is the biggest driver,” says Abhilash Panda, category head-indoor equipment, massagers, accessories and outdoor cycles at cult.fit.