The finishing flourish: Artisanal traditions shine through accessories

The Castle Beads Minaudière, with its beadwork, velvet and layered detailing, evokes the charm of a miniature architectural marvel. The whimsical Cake Beads Minaudière is shaped like a three-tier celebration cake, complete with scalloped detailing, floral accents and pearl handle. Equally at home with an embroidered sari, lehenga or minimalist evening dress, it is designed to spark conversation.
Drawing inspiration from royal palkis, the Maharani Palki Jewel Bag combines a gilded structure with emerald and ruby-toned accents, pearls and a miniature palki charm. Paired with a silk or brocade sari, it brings a regal flourish to Diwali dressing.
Small wonders
For Meera Mahadevia, founder of the eponymous luxury label, Diwali presents an opportunity to celebrate colour, shimmer and craftsmanship through accessories with a distinct personality. A richly embroidered brocade bag can complement a sari or lehenga, while a sculptural metal piece can add an unexpected edge to a simpler outfit.