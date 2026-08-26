The room comes first: Home entertainment and the quiet return of listening

R adio was the internet for us at that time,” says radio industry veteran Shirshendu Banerjee, founder-director of Soundboard Media and former chief operating officer of Z Fm. He’s talking about growing up in India when Voice of America, Radio Ceylon and Radio Australia were a generation’s only window into the world, and a turntable was a luxury few could afford. He never had one.

Years later, when a guest house in Jamshedpur shut down, his father bought its old electronics, an iconic 1953 Garrard turntable, a Bush radiogram, among other pieces, and carried them to Delhi as a gift. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Banerjee says. “I was now in possession of something vintage, stuff I had longed for.”

Photo: Courtesy Shirshendu Banerjee Also Read Echoes in ink: Inside the world of rare books, ancient maps and collectors That instinct, equipment as inheritance rather than acquisition, has stayed with him. Decades later, he came into a hand-built Indian amplifier known as the Enbee, made by Nakra Brothers, passed down from a friend’s late father. “This is a piece of history,” he says. “If you bought an Enbee, it was like owning a purani Fiat. Everyone knew the name.” He has since hybridised his setup, running digital streams through analogue amplification, and is candid that the newer gear is technically superior: “I don’t think what I have can match up to the digital DACs” — digital-to-analogue converters, the chips that determine how faithfully streamed music gets translated into sound. “But it’s for something that feels just like a vintage motorcycle. It’s not a Ducati Panigale, but it sure is what it is, and you just watch the smoke rise.” His approach to older equipment borrows from golf: Give it a handicap, the way you would a weaker player. “You allow it to sound the way it does,” he says. “You find charm in that sound.” The Enbee ZX1 pre-amplifier and ZX80 power amplifier hand assembled and custom-tuned by YM Nishi Nakra of Nakra BrothersPhoto: Courtesy Shirshendu Banerjee

Model home entertainment setups. Photos: Courtesy The Sound Factor Model home entertainment setups. Photos: Courtesy The Sound Factor Talk to enough people who have built their lives around sound and entertainment, and a theme surfaces that has little to do with gadgets: A home system, done properly, isn’t a purchase. It’s a considered space that holds a person’s time, money, and memory. The ultimate system is no longer necessarily defined by the size of the screen, the number of speakers, or the price of the amplifier, but by how naturally it fits into the life around it — your lifestyle. And the question is no longer simply what should I buy. It’s what do I want this room to do.

For Loknath Saha, creative head of The Sound Factor, a Pune-headquartered premium audio, video and home automation solutions provider, that is where almost every installation begins. “It is more of a concept-based, solution-based thing,” he says, “than deciding a speaker.” Almost nothing starts with equipment. Rather, it begins with a room type. A living room gets one brief: People “don’t want to have too many wirings”, Saha says. So the answer is usually in-wall speakers, a high-brightness projector, and an ambient-light-rejecting screen that works with the curtains open. A dedicated room is where the calculation changes: An engineer maps the space, and its dimensions dictate everything, starting at a base 5.1 setup — five speakers positioned around the room plus one subwoofer for bass, the standard configuration for surround sound — and building through 5.1.2, which adds two ceiling-mounted speakers to create Dolby Atmos’s overhead effect, up to 7.1.2, which uses seven speakers and two height channels for larger rooms with more seating. “There’s no end to it,” he says of the range above that. Only once the room is settled does anyone discuss which speaker, at what price.

That logic shows up most vividly on-site. In one project, a farmhouse outside Pune, The Sound Factor was given complete creative freedom to design the room. Acoustics came first, because the best room is mapped out before the speakers actually arrive. Eight recliners were custom designed for hours of comfort, alongside a fibre-optic ceiling, a laser projector and a 7.2.4 speaker array — seven speakers, two subwoofers and four ceiling channels, among the most elaborate configurations in home audio. A month later, the room was ready. After the demonstration, the owner and his father stayed behind that night simply to experience it.

On another project, the brief was starker: A single room to be used as a gym, party space, cinema and retreat, on the condition that the speaker, the subwoofer, or the equipment wouldn’t be seen anywhere in the entire space. On New Year’s Eve, more than a hundred guests walked in expecting a parking space and were astounded by what they found instead. The warmth of yesterday Luxury is not necessarily about displaying the machine. It is about making the machine disappear. This is particularly important in rooms that have to serve several purposes. A living room may need invisible or in-wall speakers because it remains a living room first. A projector may require an ambient-light-rejecting screen if the room cannot be darkened. A bedroom might make more sense with a television and soundbar. A dedicated cinema, by contrast, can accommodate a much more elaborate combination of projection, acoustics and multichannel sound.

The result is a subtle shift from buying equipment to designing an environment for your life. For Abhay Panwar, proprietor of Pagal Records, a music store in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village, that shift is visible in the people walking into the shop. Some arrive looking for their first record; others come with highly specific requests, sometimes for equipment dating back decades. Increasingly, he sees people moving from digital listening towards a more physical experience of music. “Listening to music on records is a lifestyle,” he says — not something that can be treated as a casual hobby. The expense, time and space involved make it closer to building a home than pursuing a hobby, and homes, unlike hobbies, are built specifically for the people who live in them.

What stays with Panwar is the individual commitment surrounding this pursuit. One teenager saved up in instalments — three thousand rupees, then six, then eight, then finally 13,500 — for a Denon setup, refusing to settle for less. A former professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, called him home not to sell anything, but to show off a bedroom converted into a sound-proofed listening room, stacked with records inherited from his father and grandfather. “You can’t take it as just a hobby,” Panwar says. “It’s too expensive, too time-consuming. It’s like building your house. Treat it that way and it becomes an investment, and, oddly, more affordable.”

The last year, he says, has been “madness,” with the steepest uptick since the record’s post-2016 revival in India. He’s candid it isn’t really about sound quality, but people choose it anyway, because, plainly, it’s in fashion again, and because it offers a certain feeling people want to imbibe. Globally, the pattern holds: Vinyl sales in the United States have grown for 18 consecutive years, outselling CDs for a third straight year and crossing $1.4 billion in revenue in 2024, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. It’s the only physical format still climbing. What arrives to Panwar’s customers as a trend Banerjee has treated as a discipline for most of his working life. He has spent a career understanding how sound reaches audiences, from radio to the digital world, yet he remains interested in the imperfections of older equipment. He describes the process of listening to older machines as one of adjusting your expectations: A vintage gramophone does not need to sound like a modern high-end system to be enjoyable. “You cannot argue with technology; technology will always be ahead,” he says. “But some of the better equipment from the vintage era give even today’s machines a run for their money.”

A retro electric gramophone. Photo: Shutterstock There is, consequently, no single definition of a luxury home system. For one person, it is a dedicated cinema with a projector, multiple subwoofers, Atmos speakers, and seats designed for hours of viewing. For another, it is a record player beside a carefully accumulated collection. For someone else, it may be a network of discreet speakers creating different listening zones across the house. The systems can evolve with the person. Banerjee describes his own listening as a “personal recipe,” moving from U2 to Hariprasad Chaurasia, and spending considerable time searching for music he has never heard before. Panwar sees the same process in record buyers: As taste develops, requests become more specific.