Artistry unboxed: Exquisite creations and heirloom-worthy Diwali gifts From exquisite objets d'art and heirloom-worthy creations to couture statements, Abhilasha Ojha presents a selection of discerning Diwali gifts Abhilasha Ojha

1/8 Price: ₹70,600 With a legacy spanning 105 years, carpet-maker Obeetee celebrates the artistic exchanges of the historic Silk Route through a collection informed by Indian, Tibetan and Central Asian influences. Drawing on Persian, Tibetan and Mughal design traditions, the carpets bring centuries of cultural references into contemporary interiors. Among them is the Ilchi Hand Knotted Woollen Rug, inspired by Turkish motifs. Combining heritage craftsmanship with modern design sensibilities, it makes a compelling addition to the festive home.

2/8 Price: On request Baccarat gives its iconic Zenith chandelier a contemporary update with the Zenith Nomade, a cordless, rechargeable creation that offers remarkable versatility. Designed to be suspended, placed on a table, used as a floor lamp or displayed as a standalone objet d’art, it moves effortlessly between settings.

3/8 ₹1.5 lakh-plus The Britain Chronograph revisits one of Burberry’s signature watch designs from nearly 15 years ago. Featuring a bold stainless-steel case, the timepiece pays homage to the British fashion house’s iconic trench coat through its distinctive steel bezel, inspired by the functional D-ring found on the garment.

4/8 Price: ₹37,000-plus Baccarat’s Arcadia Blue dessert plates draw inspiration from the arched windows of the maison’s historic factory and offices in Lorraine, France. Combining architectural references with intricate detailing, the collection reflects the French crystal house’s commitment to craftsmanship.

5/8 Price: ₹25,000 Akhand Sweets brings together artisanal chocolates, macadamia nuts, chocolate-coated pecans and pine pista cake in an elaborate festive hamper. An assortment of mithai and barfi, featuring almond, pista, besan and gulab varieties, completes the selection. The confections are presented in handcrafted filigreed boxes and glassware, arranged on a silver-plated tray that can find a place in the living room long after the festivities have ended.

6/8 Price: On request Recently showcased at Gallery G in Bengaluru as part of the exhibition, “Beyond The Familiar: Between Reality, Abstraction and Imagination”, this painting by N S Manohar Natarajan draws on the rural landscapes and figures of Kumbakonam.

7/8 Price: ₹3.26 lakh-plus A vivid red cardinal perched on a bough takes centre stage in this hand-painted figurine from Jay Strongwater’s festive collection. Crafted in 14K gold, embellished with layers of translucent red enamel and adorned with coloured Swarovski crystals, the piece brings together intricate craftsmanship and decorative artistry. The cardinal is associated with good fortune and prosperity across several cultural traditions.