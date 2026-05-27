Dazzle your moment: A bouquet of exquisite jewellery with unmatched charm Asmita Aggarwal curates a bouquet of exquisite pieces Asmita Aggarwal

1/16 Turquoise is a rare choice for bridal jewellery due to the light and carefree nature of the gemstone. Taking inspiration from that is a bed of square phiroza and ruby tukdis in 18K gold, elevating the patti with delicately strung sapphire beads. The earrings stand complete in themselves. Recreating this set is almost impossible since no two turquoise gemstones are ever alike.

2/16 Teardrop set



The opulent masterpiece with floral and teardrop motifs is woven into a 14K gold silhouette. Polki diamonds are at the heart of each ornate cluster, framed by vines of rose-cut diamonds. Regal geometry is accentuated by pink and verdant green tourmalines. The borders are elaborated with pearls and pale blue-green fluorite drops, offering heritage-style gold overlay detailing.



Multilayered Set



Also from Rambhajo is a multi-tiered 14K gold silhouette that sparkles with arcs of rose-cut diamonds with a large antique polki centrepiece, which reflects light across the neckline. Woven throughout the scalloped tiers are Russian emeralds, shining the spotlight on the chandelier core. It ends with a fringe of translucent pale-green tumbled drops. The necklace, paired with earrings, forms a symphony of fluid movement.

3/16 The necklace features a semi-rigid structure to ensure easy wear. The setting is built on trellises of flowers within a hidden labyrinth garden. Coloured gemstones, rubellite tourmaline and tsavorite add hues invoking blooming rose bushes. The centrepiece is a 17.36-carat octagonal-cut rubellite that mimicks a rose.

4/16 (1) ‘Eternal Orbit’ Ring



Inspired by the idea that two lives, no matter how independent, find their rhythm together, the Eternal Orbit ring reflects movement, balance, and connection. The central solitaire framed by a fluid, orbit-like setting that curves around the stone, is an ode to continuity. The piece is personalised, allowing the wearer to choose the diamond size, setting style, and metal finish.



(2) ‘Milestone Marker’ Ring



Designed with a structured band and accent stones that can be mapped to significant milestones. The ring can be personalised by selecting from an existing design framework, choosing elements like diamond arrangement, band thickness, and finish.

5/16 This 12-carat Golconda diamond necklace draws inspiration from the grandeur of the Mughal era. It is conceived as a 360° masterpiece with cascading strands of luminous pearls recalling the rhythm and refinement of imperial courts.

6/16 This piece, also from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, draws upon historic inspiration with an interplay of rubies, emeralds, and pearls. Revived today as an archival masterpiece, it preserves the essence of the past, while presenting it through a modern lens.

7/16 Inspired by the rich heritage of Rajasthan, this polki choker reflects the elaborate design language of traditional court jewellery, and is paired with matching stud earrings. Flat-cut polki diamonds are arranged in a circular floral composition, centred around a medallion that anchors the design. Along the collar, detailed elephant motifs appear in gold, symbolising royal processions. Subtle emerald accents add colour drawn from classic gemstone pairings of the region.



Necklace



This statement necklace has large polki diamonds arranged in layered pear. Oval shapes create a bold scalloped silhouette across the neckline. Intricate peacock motifs are woven into the design. Each uncut diamond is framed with smaller stones that add depth, while highlighting the natural character of polki.

8/16 Inspired by the wedding mandap, this ring is crafted over 250–300 days. Its intricate slant and adjoining polki jadai reflect extraordinary artistry. Made with 23 grams of 24KT pure gold, it is embellished with 5.5 carats of natural uncut polki diamonds, 1 carat of full-cut diamonds, and around 2 carats of rubies.

9/16 The royal piece draws inspiration from a diamond necklace of the Nizam of Hyderabad sold at Christie’s auction house in 2019. This version pairs carved Colombian emeralds with uncut polki diamonds. It showcases traditional Indian kundan-meena techniques with finely set foil-backed stones. The large carved emeralds, each bearing floral or vegetal motifs, echo Mughal love for nature-inspired design.



Gem-Set Gold Pendant in bird form



This gold pendant constructed over a lac core takes the shape of an eagle, with its wings outstretched in a commanding stance. The surface is set with table-cut diamonds and emeralds with a large diamond in the centre. The bird’s beak is carved from a single spinel, while each talon grasps a pearl.

10/16 Fabled Truth Necklace



Much like ancient stepwells, the Fabled Truth Necklace carries an echo of time and place. It is designed to unlock personal narratives. Interlinked collets create an uninterrupted flow of light from gem to gem.

11/16 Also from Samāvé is this necklace, crafted in rose gold, reflecting the adage that the journey holds more meaning than the destination. Like the stepwell, it serenades self-awareness, and introspection.

12/16 This bangle by Samāvé is inspired by the tiered symmetry of stepwells.

13/16 Dating to 1940, this vintage choker is set in gold and white metal with old-cut and pear-shaped diamonds. It has a lace-like design of florals and foliate motifs, accentuated by natural pearls. Such pieces were worn by the aristocracy on ceremonial occasions.

14/16 Daniel Arsham x Tiffany & Co HardWear Necklace



A collaboration piece inspired by American visual artist Daniel Arsham’s fascination with time, erosion, and transformation and Tiffany’s iconic patina, showing crystal accents. It relooks at penny as a sculptural bronze vessel, which opens to unveil a hardwear necklace — limited to 39 pieces worldwide. The 18K white gold necklace is handset with over 1,000 diamonds of over 6 carats and more than 500 tsavorites of 3 carats.

15/16 La Reina



In 2012, from a rare 3,000 carat rough emerald from Colombia, Rose crafted 22 baroque emeralds of almost 780 carats to make La Reina — a necklace of South Sea pearls and brilliant cut diamonds.