Eight watches worth the wait that represent watchmaking excellence From painstaking hand-finishing to extreme complications, Georgie Koithara checks out some of the most technically ambitious creations from this year's Watches and Wonders Geneva Georgie Koithara

1/8 Photo: Courtesy IWC Most watches glow faintly in the dark. This one absorbs light during the day and releases it after dark as an intense, vivid blue glow. Beyond the spectacle is a complex calendar mechanism: A perpetual calendar that automatically accounts for months of varying lengths and inserts a leap day every four years, deviating by just one day every 577.5 years. A seven-day power reserve and a Double Moon display tracking lunar phases from both hemispheres complete the watch that’s limited to 250 pieces.

2/8 Photo: Courtesy Seiko Produced deep in the Shinshu mountains of central Japan, it is the work of the Micro Artist Studio — a small, elite team of craftspeople. The hand-engraved dials’ intersecting lines evoke the movement of the Tateshina falls. Every hour marker and both hands are crafted from 14-karat white gold. Comes with an 84-hour power reserve and a platinum case.

3/8 Photo: Courtesy Credor The Japanese art of urushi lacquering requires months of work for a single object. Credor’s artisans have created a dial that is a deep blue gradient, a colour rarely seen in urushi due to the immense difficulty of achieving stable saturation. The indexes and lettering are rendered in taka maki-e, a raised lacquer technique finished with platinum powder and polished with a sea bream tooth tool, producing a subtle three-dimensional shimmer. Limited to 25 pieces.

4/8 Photo: Courtesy Ulysse Nardin The original Freak, launched in 2001, caused a genuine shock in watchmaking: No dial, no hands, no crown, with the entire movement rotating to tell the time. On its 25th anniversary now, Ulysse Nardin has created what it calls the most complicated time-only watch ever made. Of the watch’s 511 components, only 13 remain stationary. Four years of development and 60 hours of hand-assembly by a single watchmaker complete each piece. Limited to 50 in white gold.

5/8 Photo: Courtesy H. Moser Inspired by the iconic Reebok Pump trainers of the 1980s, the watch translates that signature gesture — the squeeze that inflates the shoe — into a mechanical one: Pressing the pusher at eight o'clock winds the movement and brings the watch to life. Each purchase comes accompanied by an exclusive pair of Reebok Pump shoes.

6/8 Photo: Courtesy A Lange & Söhne At its core are two major complications: A tourbillon, designed to improve precision by constantly rotating the regulating mechanism, and a perpetual calendar that automatically accounts for varying month lengths and leap years until 2100. The moonphase itself shifts from a bright daytime sky to a dark star-filled night scene. Limited to 50 pieces

7/8 Photo: Courtesy Credor Its defining feature is the intricate engraving spread across both the dial and the ultra-thin tourbillon movement — a satin-like linear pattern radiating outward from the centre of the dial — achieved through a grinding technique requiring lines to flow seamlessly across two separate, layered dial sections without interruption. Every line is cut manually using engraving tools adjusted to each artisan’s own hand, allowing precise control over components.