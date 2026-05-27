Kalamkaris to vintage denim: 15 designers pick their favourite looks Every outfit they create is unique, but what are their own personal favourites? Asmita Aggarwal asks 15 designers Asmita Aggarwal

1/15 The Maheshwari silk sari is where my story begins. I grew up in Madhya Pradesh, the very land where this weave was born. When I work with it, there’s something deeply personal at play. It’s not just a textile choice; it’s a homecoming. What draws me to it is the tension it holds so effortlessly, between the old and the new. The sculptural pleating, structured drape, the way it moves — it feels alive yet rooted. That subtle metallic sheen is what tips it into the contemporary. It carries the sari beyond its origins without ever losing them. Heritage, worn with a global eye. For me, this piece is memory, identity, and craft, all in one drape.

2/15 The architectural motifs on lehengas were few and far between when we showcased our collection, “Hiraeth”, at the India Couture Week in 2016. The collection was based on my travels and work with craftsmen and weavers, and I used motifs from all over the undivided Indian subcontinent to bring it together. The deep midnight-blue lehenga Yami Gautam wore for the show, with its ghera done as a 360-degree view of a monument I stumbled across on a craft cluster visit to Varanari, remains one of my favourites. I kept visiting that monument various times of the day, watching it silently interact with the light and the sky, which was then translated onto the lehenga panels using zardozi techniques to create the star-filled night sky and its architectural details.

3/15 I can never forget Sonam Kapoor in my The Great Indian Rhapsody collection. The jacket’s engineered print is a thoughtful interplay of motifs inspired by Indian architectural patterns, layered with the softness of chintz florals. It reflects my constant exploration of India, not as nostalgia but as a living, evolving visual language. The silhouette draws from the classic bandhgala, often referred to as the Nehru jacket, reinterpreted with a shorter waistcoat-like cut and paired with a voluminous balloon skirt. This balance of structure and fluidity is something I’ve always been drawn to. It allows tradition to breathe in a modern context.

4/15 This mini dress was made for (the actor) Rasha Thadani. It’s handmade with over 2,000 hours of embroidery, individually crafted petals for each of the flowers. No two pieces will ever be alike. Almost a dozen techniques of embellishment have been used in this couture piece. It’s classic, applies traditional craft in a modern avatar and is effortless. That’s the embodiment of my label.

5/15 Vidya Balan wore this sari in 2021 for her film Sherni’s promotion. Crafted in cotton silk, it has motifs of a family of elephants appliqued in Rouka’s illustrative technique. We wanted to treat the drape like a canvas. The focus was on how it is worn with motifs placed interestingly when draped. People were taken by surprise at the pallu-lessness and borderlessness of our saris. But with Balan wearing it, it found an immediate audience and instant validation.

6/15 The sari worn by Sonam Kapoor is one of my most cherished creations. It brings together a harmonious confluence of three distinguished Indian crafts: Kalamkari, Banarasi tissue, and zardozi, each carrying its own historical and cultural depth. Kalamkari, an ancient textile art from Andhra Pradesh, draws on mythological narratives and temple art traditions, with a visual language often reminiscent of the murals of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The base of the sari features Banarasi tissue, crafted using fine silk yarns interwoven with zari. Enhancing this foundation is intricate zardozi embroidery, patronised by royalty, delicately rendered with moti (pearls) in floral motifs.

7/15 One thing that has become a signature of our brand is the Shibori heart. In 2023, when I got a small retail space at the Kila at Mehrauli (New Delhi), I wanted to create something simple and effective. I drew a heart on a white Chanderi shirt and asked my team to do the band stitches. When it came out, it felt like it was always meant to be. Since then, every collection of mine has a Shibori heart.

8/15 Black and champagne brocade, simple and timeless. This was shot by Prabuddha Dasgupta in the late 1990s on my lifelong muse, Lakshmi Menon, and till today, it remains the most precious dress I own and love to wear.

9/15 Dungarees are a staple in my wardrobe — timeless, versatile, and functional in India’s climate. What fascinates me is their origin: ‘dungri’ fabric from 17th-century Dongri, near Mumbai, created for robust workwear. From dockworkers, wartime factories to today's runways, they’ve transcended utility and time to become a cultural icon. I wear them constantly — working at the studio, my atelier, while doing street photography, or travelling. That’s the mark of true design: Something so perfectly conceived, it remains relevant across centuries. The denim in the picture is vintage.

10/15 This is one of my most loved looks from the “Boho” collection — something that truly reflects my journey as a designer. I’ve brought together five different weaves, merging varied fabrics to create a rich, layered base. The jacquard is elevated with intricate hand embroidery, forming an artificial surface that adds depth and texture. To take it a step further, I’ve added bold 3D elements, giving the piece a sculptural, dimensional feel. I’ve paired it with a dhoti and cowl neck to keep the look fluid and expressive. It’s designed to be gender-inclusive — something that can be worn effortlessly by both men and women.

11/15 For me, it’s a women’s jacket inspired by the Kutchi cattle herders of Gujarat that I made. It became an instant bestseller across the world. The beauty lay in the fabric — Kora untreated Indian cotton. We sold thousands of pieces worldwide. It set the benchmark to understand how an Indian designer can speak a global language using cultural references.

12/15 Nude lace appliqué sari on Kriti Sanon reflects our core design approach. Crafted in lace appliqué, the sari is lightweight, easy to wear, and with clean construction. It caters to a wide age group and works across multiple occasions, with the flexibility to be styled minimally for the day or elevated for the evening. Its versatility and comfort make it especially relevant for the trousseau, where pieces need to be both practical and long-lasting. The look can be styled with a fabric corset belt to create a more cinched waist. Or it can also be paired with our classic lace pashmina stole.

13/15 The Banjara embroidered backless jacket is a true embodiment of my brand. It reimagines traditional craftsmanship through a modern, playful lens, with a vibrant palette reminiscent of Mexican folk and Eastern European influences. Inspired by the backless Kanchli choli of Gujarat, it is styled with satin balloon pants. Versatile and expressive, it captures the intersection of heritage, global appeal, and contemporary design.

14/15 One creation that feels closest to my being always is a sari. For me, a sari is breath, memory, and inheritance, all held together in a single drape. One piece that lingers in my heart is the Jamdani sari I created for Smriti Irani as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. I have always believed that a sari does not just adorn a woman; it collaborates with her. It gathers her silences, her strength, her contradictions, and lets them fall into place through pleats and pallu.