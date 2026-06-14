2 new urea plants with 2.5 mn tn capacity to start production shortly: Govt

The government on Sunday highlighted that two new urea plants will soon start production with a total annual capacity of 2.54 million tonnes, a development that would help the country reduce its import dependence.

India imported more than 10 million tonnes of urea during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers highlighted the achievements of the last 12 years of the Modi government in this sector, as part of the overall objective to make India self-reliance and protect farmers from global disruptions.

"Despite severe geopolitical conflicts in West Asia causing skyrocketing prices, acute shortages of natural gas, and heavily delayed shipping lines, the Government has mounted a proactive, war-footing response to ensure seamless fertilizer sufficiency," the Ministry said.

Listing out the achievements, the ministry said that six new mega urea plants have been established since 2014, adding an annual capacity of 7.62 million tonnes. "Two more high-capacity urea plants with a combined annual capacity of 2.54 million tonnes are set to commence production shortly," it added. India's domestic urea production surged from 22.5 million tonnes in 2014-15 to an all-time record high of 31.4 million tonnes in 2023-24. In 2024-25, production was 30.667 million tonnes. Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizer manufacturing reached a historic high of 21.12 million tonnes in 2024-25, scaling up significantly from 15.95 million tonnes in 2014-15.

Public and private sectors are continuing this momentum by constructing state-of-the-art P&K production plants, it added. "To address shipping delays around the Strait of Hormuz, the government rapidly explored alternative transit routes and engaged diplomatic channels to source materials directly from global producers," the Ministry said. The government said there is sufficient availability of Fertilizers for the ongoing Kharif sowing season. "The Modi government has kept the interests of the farmers paramount by absorbing international inflationary shocks. While geopolitical conflicts have sent global prices soaring, the retail price of fertilisers for Indian farmers has not been raised by a single paisa," the ministry said.