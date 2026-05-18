Rajasthan's 260K farmers to get subsidised seeds for pulse and oilseed crop

Around 260,000 farmers will receive subsidised seeds for pulse and oilseed crops during the current crop season in the state, Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena said.

“The Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan is working with a commitment to increasing farmers' incomes and fostering self-reliance in edible oils and pulses,” the minister said.

In this direction, the minister said a sum of ₹135 crore has been sanctioned by the finance department under the ‘National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds and Pulses’.

“Under this scheme, 70,000 crop demonstrations will be organised across the state, and 2,60,000 farmers will be provided certified seeds—either free of cost or at subsidised rates—for crops such as moong, urad, arhar, soybean, mustard, sesame, and castor,” Meena said.

The total expenditure of ₹135 crore will be borne under the Central Government’s ‘National Mission on Edible Oils’ scheme, he added.

He said the initiative marks a significant step under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-Reliant India Campaign) towards providing farmers with improved seeds, boosting productivity, and enhancing incomes.

He further stated that the process of seed distribution and crop demonstrations will commence shortly. Necessary directives have been issued to all districts to ensure quality seeds are made available to farmers on time, the agriculture minister said.