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Rajasthan's 260K farmers to get subsidised seeds for pulse and oilseed crop

Rajasthan to provide subsidised pulse and oilseed seeds to 2.6 lakh farmers under ₹135-crore central mission scheme

Kirori Lal Meena
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In this direction, the minister said a sum of ₹135 crore has been sanctioned by the finance department under the ‘National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds and Pulses’ | Photo: X @DrKirodilalBJP
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 5:23 PM IST
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Around 260,000 farmers will receive subsidised seeds for pulse and oilseed crops during the current crop season in the state, Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena said.
 
“The Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan is working with a commitment to increasing farmers' incomes and fostering self-reliance in edible oils and pulses,” the minister said.
 
In this direction, the minister said a sum of ₹135 crore has been sanctioned by the finance department under the ‘National Mission on Edible Oils – Oilseeds and Pulses’.
 
“Under this scheme, 70,000 crop demonstrations will be organised across the state, and 2,60,000 farmers will be provided certified seeds—either free of cost or at subsidised rates—for crops such as moong, urad, arhar, soybean, mustard, sesame, and castor,” Meena said.
 
The total expenditure of ₹135 crore will be borne under the Central Government’s ‘National Mission on Edible Oils’ scheme, he added.
 
He said the initiative marks a significant step under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-Reliant India Campaign) towards providing farmers with improved seeds, boosting productivity, and enhancing incomes.
 
He further stated that the process of seed distribution and crop demonstrations will commence shortly. Necessary directives have been issued to all districts to ensure quality seeds are made available to farmers on time, the agriculture minister said.
 
“The Government of Rajasthan is committed to the welfare of farmers and the development of the agricultural sector. By promoting the production of pulse and oilseed crops, we will not only increase farmers' incomes but also contribute towards making the nation self-reliant in edible oils and pulses,” he said.
 
He added that the state government is continuously taking concrete steps in the interest of farmers. Considering agriculture as the backbone of the state’s economy, the government aims not only to increase production but also to ensure the economic well-being of farmers.
 
As reported earlier, the state government plans to organise agricultural training programmes for women at the gram panchayat level to increase women’s participation in agriculture and impart knowledge on modern farming techniques, a senior state agriculture department official said.
 
The official added that the state government is making efforts to empower farmers, especially women farmers, through various schemes.
 
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase this share by launching new agri-related schemes.
 
The official said women farmers are the driving force behind change in the agricultural sector and empowering them remains a priority for the government.
 
“Women play a crucial role in agriculture, from sowing to harvesting. This enables women farmers to achieve high-quality crop yields, become economically empowered, and contribute significantly to the state and national economy,” he said.
 

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Topics :rajasthanfarmersedible oilsAgriculture

First Published: May 18 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

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