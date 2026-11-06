A month after lifting of ban, wheat exports rise fourfold, shows data

“Although the government has opened up exports of wheat and wheat products, we do not expect big volumes, as international prices are lower than Indian prices. With vessel freight subsiding, US-Iran tensions easing and the dollar depreciating, Indian wheat may be out of parity even in neighbouring countries,” Navneet Chitlangia, past president of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India, told Business Standard.
The MSP for wheat has increased from around ₹2,015 per quintal in 2022-23 to ₹2,610 for the 2027-28 marketing season (April-March).
At present, Indian wheat is priced at around ₹2,900-2,980 per quintal, while prices at Bangladesh ports are around ₹3,100-3,200.