A month after lifting of ban, wheat exports rise fourfold, shows data

India exported $69 million worth of wheat in September, a month after the government lifted the ban on its shipments, according to Commerce Department data.

Despite the ban, India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer, had exported wheat worth $50.8 million during April-July of FY27.

Wheat exports jumped in September as demand from neighbouring countries, a favourable currency scenario and lingering disruptions in Russian trade routes created an opportunity for Indian exporters. The wheat was sold at an average price of around ₹2,964 per quintal. A significant chunk of the shipments went to Bangladesh, while the rest were shipped to the UAE, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

However, trade and industry players do not expect the momentum to sustain, as Indian wheat is costlier than its global peers because of the high minimum support price (MSP) in the domestic market, leaving limited export parity for traders.

The resumption of exports also comes against the backdrop of comfortable wheat stocks, with reserves in the Central pool standing at 46.31 million tonnes as of October 1, significantly above the prescribed buffer requirement of 20.52 million tonnes. Actual stocks were 126 per cent higher than the required quantity, providing some cushion for allowing exports while meeting domestic food security requirements.

India banned wheat exports in 2022, the year Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, after a scorching heat wave curtailed domestic output and prices hit a record high. The ban was imposed citing food security concerns.

At present, Indian wheat is priced at around ₹2,900-2,980 per quintal, while prices at Bangladesh ports are around ₹3,100-3,200.

The MSP for wheat has increased from around ₹2,015 per quintal in 2022-23 to ₹2,610 for the 2027-28 marketing season (April-March).

“Although the government has opened up exports of wheat and wheat products, we do not expect big volumes, as international prices are lower than Indian prices. With vessel freight subsiding, US-Iran tensions easing and the dollar depreciating, Indian wheat may be out of parity even in neighbouring countries,” Navneet Chitlangia, past president of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India, told Business Standard.

In September, prices in Bangladesh were higher than current levels. This, along with favourable currency movements, created an opportunity for Indian wheat exports.

Chitlangia said the government should continue to permit exports of wheat and wheat products.

“The quantum can be modified according to the situation, but exports should never be banned, as a ban distorts regular trade and compromises price discovery. If the situation still warrants a ban, the Government may reconsider wheat exports, but exports of wheat products should never be banned, in the interest of long-term international brand building and the confidence of international buyers,” Chitlangia added.