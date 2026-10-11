A problem of plenty in Haryana, Punjab as paddy glut sparks farmer distress

“The paddy crop in the entire Haryana state has turned out exceptionally well this year, with average yields in the range of 35-37 quintals per acre. However, there is an alleged cap of 25 quintals per acre in some regions that prevents farmers from selling their entire produce through the official procurement system,” Inderjit Singh Goraya, national spokesperson of the All India National Kisan Congress, told Business Standard. “If the average yield is 35-37 quintals per acre, what is the farmer supposed to do with the remaining 10-12 quintals?”