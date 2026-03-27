Adequate fertiliser reserves available, no need to panic, says Nadda

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda on Friday said India has adequate reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers and there is no need to panic.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on what steps the government is taking to ensure availability amid the ongoing West Asia war, Nadda said he has spoken to state agriculture ministers on Thursday and informed them about availability of fertilisers.

"I want to assure the citizens of the country the government has taken steps to ensure that fertiliser is available to farmers whenever required. We have sufficient reserves in place. There is not need to panic," the minister said.