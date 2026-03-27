Home / Industry / Agriculture / Adequate fertiliser reserves available, no need to panic, says Nadda

Adequate fertiliser reserves available, no need to panic, says Nadda

Disruption in shipping routes and West Asia war has raised concerns over fertiliser imports

JP Nadda, Nadda
India is a major importer of fertilisers (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:58 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda on Friday said India has adequate reserves to provide fertilisers to farmers and there is no need to panic.

Replying to a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on what steps the government is taking to ensure availability amid the ongoing West Asia war, Nadda said he has spoken to state agriculture ministers on Thursday and informed them about availability of fertilisers.

"I want to assure the citizens of the country the government has taken steps to ensure that fertiliser is available to farmers whenever required. We have sufficient reserves in place. There is not need to panic," the minister said.

To a supplementary question from Congress member Manish Tewari on whether the government is looking at newer markets for fertiliser imports, Nadda said there is sufficient reserves for kharif season.

"We are also looking for diversification, new markets, newer areas, wherefrom we will get raw materials also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability," Nadda said.

Disruption in shipping routes and West Asia war has raised concerns over fertiliser imports. India is a major importer of fertilisers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

PUSA's IARI enters QS university ranking in agriculture, forestry category

Punjab stares at shortage of gunny bags ahead of wheat procurement season

Premium

Rajasthan govt plans irrigation upgrade to reduce monsoon dependence

Centre relaxes monthly sugar sales quota for March on subdued demand

FAI seeks govt relief for urea producers amid gas curbs, supply fears

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaFertilizersfertilisersIsrael Iran ConflictUS Iran tensionskharif crop

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story